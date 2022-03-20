'Foundation of faith’ continues at Habitat wall build

HOBART — Instead of giving up something for Lent, several area churches picked up hammers for Habitat for Humanity of Northwest Indiana.

Working Saturday inside the former Habitat ReStore, members of three churches volunteered at a Faith Build for a new home for a local mom and her two children.

Nearly 40 volunteers worked on 32 interior and exterior walls for a new home for Michaelena Flores and her two children. The one-story, 1,460-square-foot facility will be located at 2929 Riverwalk in Lake Station.

Working among the volunteers, Flores said, “This is just a wonderful thing. I’m so grateful. I’ve never seen such a thing.”

Involved in the Faith Builds program were members of Suncrest Church in St. John, Anthem Church in Hammond and Augustana Lutheran Church in Hobart.

Habitat is no stranger to churches. Since its founding in 1976, its website states, Habitat has been built on a “foundation of faith.”

The website states, “The tangible experiences that Habitat provides allow you to engage those around you, live your faith, and offer a unique opportunity to love your neighbor.”

Working with their fellow Anthem members, Cindy Garrett and Juanita Huerta were both on their first Habitat project.

“It’s an amazing opportunity to just come out and help with these homes,” Garrett said. “It’s also a great opportunity for the community.”

“I love it,” Huerta added. “Whatever we can do to help others. This is what we should all be about.”

Not all volunteers represented faith communities. Allison Klingensmith, of Merrillville, is a college student.

“I just enjoy doing this kind of stuff,” Klingensmith, a construction technology major at Ivy Tech Community College, said. “I wanted some basic knowledge, and I thought this would help.”

Wende Burbridge, director of development for Habitat of Northwest Indiana, said the Flores home would cost an estimated $160,000 in materials and fees, if roofing is donated. Those costs reflect a $25,000 increase over the past three years, Burbridge noted.

Mark Boroughs, project construction manager, said the home is a new design he drew up two months earlier. In keeping with neighboring residences, Boroughs explained, the Flores home will be adaptable for a walkout basement and for additional bedrooms.

The home, Boroughs said, will feature a master suite on one side, with rooms for the two children on the other side, along with a kitchen, two baths, and a living room.

Boroughs said the project is on schedule, with work progressing on concrete walls and footing.

John Dobry, from Suncrest, has worked on other Habitat projects and said his church takes on one such project each month.

“It’s just something you do for the Lord and to help someone out,” he said. “Everyone in the country should band together to help. No one is better than another.”

From Augustana Lutheran, Joe and Nancy Barron worked together. A first-time Habitat volunteer, Joe Barron recalled his late brother, who was “really big” in Habitat in Georgia and who worked alongside former President Jimmy Carter.

"This is what we should be doing for good people,” he said. “Jesus was born in a manger, and he was the greatest person of all time.”

His pastor, the Rev. Scott Mauch, is a former electrician who served with Habitat in Boone County. He also worked on post-Hurricane Katrina projects in New Orleans and Mississippi.

“Habitat is faith-based,” Mauch said, “and we are just supporting that faith.”

Dawn Michaels, executive director of Habitat of Northwest Indiana, said this was the group’s first wall build this year. The local Habitat affiliate, she said, plans to build seven homes this year.

Michaels said the Faith Build is an “absolutely fantastic opportunity for the faith community to partner with and help Habitat.”

Meanwhile, Flores, a server-bartender, was learning about building.

“It’s a learning process,” she confessed.

She said her children, Marcelo, 8, and Jade, 5, are excited about their new home.

“It’s a visual thing,” Flores said. “Once they see it, they’ll be like, ‘Oh wow.’”

