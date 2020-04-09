× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

"Grapefruit's getting worse," Rose told me.

"How can he get any worse?" I sighed.

Grapefruit, our club member with the disposition of an untipped waiter, berates his partners mercilessly.

Grapefruit was today's East, and after he opened one heart, North-South got to five clubs. West led the nine of hearts: jack, king, ace. South then made his game. He took the A-K of trumps, led a heart to his eight, threw a diamond from dummy on the queen, ruffed his last heart and led the king of diamonds. East won and had to concede a ruff-sluff or give dummy the king of spades.

Fountain

"Very nice, partner," Grapefruit snarled. "Some people drink from the fount of knowledge. Apparently, you just gargled."

"I shouldn't lead the suit you bid?" West snarled back.

Grapefruit told the kibitzers that West was a few Froot Loops shy of a full bowl.

Any lead but a heart would sink five clubs. West was unlucky to find a losing lead, more unlucky to be playing with Grapefruit.

