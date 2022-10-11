 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Four Rivers Environmental Education Center opens new exhibit space

  • 0
Four Rivers Environmental Education Center opens new exhibit space

Forest Preserve District of Will County officials cut the ribbon for new interior exhibits at Four Rivers Environmental Education Center in Channahon. From left: Lynn Kurczewski, director of visitor services; Executive Director Ralph Schultz; Forest Preserve Commissioners Julie Berkowicz and Jackie Traynere; and Forest Preserve Board President Joe VanDuyne. (Photo by Glenn P. Knoblock)

 Provided

People can now learn more about mussels, river fish and birds at newly opened exhibit space at Four Rivers Environmental Education Center in Channahon.

The environmental education center at at 25055 W. Walnut Lane in the McKinley Woods preserve recently opened the new "Four Rivers at the Confluence" wing. It features a bird feeders, "Mussel Masquerate" exhibit highlighting mussel reproduction methods and a 2,000-gallon fish tank stocked with catfish, black crappie, smallmouth bass, bluegill and walleye.

It's located where the Des Plaines, DuPage and Kankakee rivers merge to form the Illinois River, which flows all the way to the Mississippi River. The new exhibits highlight the rivers, surrounding open space and birds that flock there.

“We are very blessed that we live in a District where the Forest Preserve keeps expanding,” Commissioner Jackie Traynere said at the recent ribbon cutting ceremony. “And we are lucky that our taxpayers continue to support not only expansion, but also maintenance and upkeep.”

People are also reading…

New exhibits include a bird board tracking birds that have been seen at the preserve, a scale that tells you how much weight you would have to gain to migrate south for the winter and an arial map of the Four Rivers site and surrounding woods.

"It’s a nice addition to this side of the county and especially to the Channahon area," Facility supervisor Jerome Gabriel said. "I think people are going to be able to learn a lot about the region through it.”

The project was funded $750,000 Illinois State Museum Grant and the Forest Preserve’s capital improvement program.

The environmental center is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and from noon until 4 p.m. on Sundays.

For more information, visit ReconnectWithNature.org.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Big gift will have big impact in Porter County

Big gift will have big impact in Porter County

Jewell died in July 2021, just two months shy of his 100th birthday. He left a staggering $12.5 million bequest to the Porter County Community Foundation, the largest  in that nonprofit’s history.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts