Four Rivers Environmental Education Center opens new exhibit space

People can now learn more about mussels, river fish and birds at newly opened exhibit space at Four Rivers Environmental Education Center in Channahon.

The environmental education center at at 25055 W. Walnut Lane in the McKinley Woods preserve recently opened the new "Four Rivers at the Confluence" wing. It features a bird feeders, "Mussel Masquerate" exhibit highlighting mussel reproduction methods and a 2,000-gallon fish tank stocked with catfish, black crappie, smallmouth bass, bluegill and walleye.

It's located where the Des Plaines, DuPage and Kankakee rivers merge to form the Illinois River, which flows all the way to the Mississippi River. The new exhibits highlight the rivers, surrounding open space and birds that flock there.

“We are very blessed that we live in a District where the Forest Preserve keeps expanding,” Commissioner Jackie Traynere said at the recent ribbon cutting ceremony. “And we are lucky that our taxpayers continue to support not only expansion, but also maintenance and upkeep.”

New exhibits include a bird board tracking birds that have been seen at the preserve, a scale that tells you how much weight you would have to gain to migrate south for the winter and an arial map of the Four Rivers site and surrounding woods.

"It’s a nice addition to this side of the county and especially to the Channahon area," Facility supervisor Jerome Gabriel said. "I think people are going to be able to learn a lot about the region through it.”

The project was funded $750,000 Illinois State Museum Grant and the Forest Preserve’s capital improvement program.

The environmental center is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and from noon until 4 p.m. on Sundays.

For more information, visit ReconnectWithNature.org.