Fox Pointe in downtown Lansing is seeking artists for an art show next month.

The live music venue will wrap up its Friday Night Lights series on Aug. 25. Village leaders want to make the last concert special and will debut the Friday Night Lights Art Show, in which professional artists can sell their works in a market.

“We hope to make this last ticketed concert extra special with both music and visual experiences for our attendees,” said Donna Stuckert, Village of Lansing director of communications. “It will be a great way to end the series for the year.”

The art show is open to artists who work in a variety of mediums, as well as artisans who make crafts. A total of 20 10 x 10 spaces will be available.

Artists will need to submit three digital samples of their art and pay a fee.

It will cap off the Friday Night Lights concert series Fox Pointe launched in June. It features two popular regional bands at each concert as well as a craft beer, a digital photo booth, body art, lawn games, desserts vendors, contests and massages.

The Aug. 25 concert will feature the Bee Gees tribute band The Brothers Gibb and the Eagles tribute band One of These Nights.

Upcoming shows include Second Hand Soul and the Shagadelics on July 28, Too Much Molly on Aug. 2, Fifty One Lincoln Band on Aug. 5, Elton Jeff and the Honky Cats on Aug. 9, Visions of Santana on Aug. 16, Blues, Brews and Barbecue on Aug. 19, Anthem on Aug. 30, Mexico en el Corazon on Sept. 2 and Party Foul on Sept. 6.

For more information or to apply, visit FoxPointe.org.