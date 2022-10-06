Franciscan celebrates National Programs of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly Month

Franciscan Health is celebrating Programs of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly, or PACE, Month.

PACE is a national program for people over the age of 55 who qualify for nursing home care but would prefer to stay home in a familiar place. The idea is that some seniors who require chronic care are better served in the community they've long lived in.

“They actually saved my life,” said Paul Willy, who signed up after the death of his wife. “I would not be here. They say, ‘all your health care needs.’ That’s true.”

The program provides primary care and specialty medical services to seniors in their homes. A nurse practitioner, social worker, physical therapist, occupational therapist, dietitian, nurse and home care coordinator help them remain independent.

“Basically, from eyeglasses to transportation needs, we help our participants access all medically necessary services under one roof,” said Brooke Nack, administrative director for the Franciscan Health PACE program. “Through social activities at our day center to spiritual care in our chapels, PACE participants are consciously aware that we love them and are here to walk with them in their care journey.”

Willy said he benefited from PACE's holistic approach.

“For the elderly, you couldn’t ask for anything better than this,” Willy said. “It stimulates your mind and your body.”

Franciscan Health operates in PACE programs in Indianapolis, Dyer and Michigan City. It was launched at the Homer Street campus earlier this year.

“I would say if you or a loved one are having challenges balancing all your doctor’s appointments, keeping your medications straight or unsure how to set up services, PACE can help,” Michigan City PACE Center Manager Melissa DeSutter said. “If you’re having challenges with going to the hospital frequently, if you’re concerned about your care needs, I would call and have a conversation.”

A study by the National PACE Foundation found that 27% said they were depressed during intake but the depression rate plunged by 80%.

"It’s a blessing to be here," Blanche Greene, a participant in the Franciscan Health Dyer PACE program. “I have been through so much and to have somebody to have fun with and to help you out in life, there’s a lot of healing here."

For more information, call the Dyer program at 219-864-2630 or the Michigan City program at 219-214-4619.