Franciscan Health collects more than 44,000 diapers for needy families

Franciscan Health collected 44,198 diapers for needy families from the community during its fourth annual Diaper Drive.

The health care system solicited donations of diapers from the public for families in Northwest Indiana and Chicago's south suburbs during October, which is Diaper Insecurity Month. The hope was to help struggling families out before the added financial strain of the holiday season.

This year's campaign was the most successful thus far, easily beating last year's haul of 30,000 diapers.

“This is our fourth year hosting, and need is even greater as the current pandemic has created an even larger need for essential items like diapers among our most vulnerable populations,” said Danielle Crowder, community health improvement manager for Franciscan Health’s Northern Division.

The donations will serve more than 3,000 families in Lake, Porter, LaPorte and southern Cook counties. The diapers will be distributed through Franciscan Health Crown Point and Hammond Prenatal Assistance Programs, Duneland Healthy Families, Mental Health America of Northwest Indiana, Nurse Family Partnership, Women’s Care Center of Hammond, Michigan City and Merrillville, Aid for Women, Respond Now, and the Salvation Army of Michigan City.