Franciscan Health Foundation Gala returns to Field Museum

The Franciscan Health Foundation Gala returns to the Field Museum in Chicago this month.

The annual fundraiser supporting the Community Health & Wellness Fund was canceled in 2020 because of COVID-19 and went virtual last year.

This year's Franciscan Health Foundation Gala will occur from 6 to 11 p.m. on Oct. 29 at The Field Museum at 1400 S. DuSable Lake Shore Drive in Chicago. It will include a cocktail hour, a silent auction, dinner stations, dancing and a live performance by the Connexion Band. People also can check out the Field Museum exhibits.

“We are thrilled to welcome our supporters back to an in-person annual Gala,” Franciscan Health Foundation Executive Director Rick Peltier said. “We are grateful for all of our sponsors, donors and attendees, because they make the event possible and, most importantly, create transformational change and impact for the most vulnerable patient populations we serve. Their generous support is truly making a difference in our communities.”

All proceeds benefit the Community Health & Wellness Fund, which helps the most vulnerable in Northwest Indiana and the Chicago south suburbs. It goes to address food insecurity, build resilient families, do health screenings, provide other health services and support the basic needs of the community.

The silent auction includes prizes like tickets to Chicago sports, golf outings and restaurant dinners. People can bid on items now, without attending the gala, through Oct. 14.

People must register for the gala by Oct. 14. Tickets are $300 for the public or $250 for Franciscan Health co-workers up to the director level.

For more information, visit www.franciscanhealthfoundation.org/2022Gala.