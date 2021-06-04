 Skip to main content
Franciscan Health offering support group for COVID-19 long haulers
urgent

People are tested for COVID last year in Lake County. Some people have recovered in a few weeks from COVID, but there also have been long haulers, who recover but continue to suffer long-term symptoms.

 John Luke, file, The Times

COVID-19 has killed more than 3.7 million people worldwide, including more than 611,000 in the United States.

The virus has infected more than 172 million people across the globe, including more than 34 million in the United States.

Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. and other community leaders lead a protest outside Franciscan Health Hammond in response to plans to downsize the facility.

Some of the infected are asymptomatic, potentially spreading it to others without even ever knowing they contracted the virus in the first place. Others recovered in a few weeks. But there also have been long haulers, who recover but continue to suffer long-term symptoms.

Franciscan Health Dyer at 24 Joliet St. in Dyer has convened a support group for long haulers that will start June 15 on the west side of the facility under the pavilion by the picnic tables. It will convene from 2 to 3 p.m. on the first and third Tuesday of every month.

Long haulers tend to be older people or those with serious medical conditions, according to the Mayo Clinic. But even the young and healthy can suffer from long-lasting effects.

Common symptoms include shortness of breath, coughing, difficulty breathing, fatigue, chest pain, muscle pain, joint pain, fast heartbeat, loss of smell, loss of taste, depression, anxiety, pounding heartbeat, fever, headache, dizziness and worsened symptoms after strenuous physical activities.

The support group requires masks and social distancing. Outside food and drink are banned.

Participation is limited to 12 people per support group because of the pandemic.

For more information or to reserve a spot, visit (219) 922-7159.

