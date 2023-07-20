A doctor at south suburban Franciscan Health Olympia Fields was named the Midwestern University Resident of the Year.

Samantha Peterson won the award after recently serving as a resident at the hospital at 20201 S. Crawford Ave. in Olympia Fields. Students at Midwestern University in Downers Grove nominated and picked her for the honor.

"To me, it's one of the highest honors because it really embodies what I try to achieve at work, to lead by example by teaching students," Peterson said. "I'm thankful Franciscan gave me the freedom to grow and become who I want to be."

The Racine, Wisconsin native graduated from the University of Wisconsin at Madison. She did her first rotation in anesthesia at the since-shuttered Franciscan Health Chicago Heights in 2015. She began her family medicine residency at Franciscan Health Olympia Fields in 2018.

"In 2020, when the pandemic hit, I was inspired to go into infectious disease," she said.

Peterson graduated from her family medicine residency in 2021. She then began training in an internal medicine residency that will take another two years.

She treated coronavirus patients at Franciscan Health Olympia Fields during the pandemic, taking care of more than 2,000 COVID-19 patients in the hospital over a three-month period.

"Dr. Peterson is truly deserving of this prestigious award," said Shanaz Azad, an independent infectious disease and internal medicine physician at Franciscan Health Olympia Fields. "In the last several years that she trained at Franciscan, she consistently demonstrated the highest level of integrity, clinical acumen and professionalism. We wish her all the best with her future endeavors."