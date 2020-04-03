Franciscan Health to host virtual film screening, Twitter town hall

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Franciscan Health is offering an open invitation to participate in an exclusive virtual screening of the film “Resilience — The Biology of Stress & The Science of Hope” and a live Twitter Townhall to discuss the documentary. The virtual screening will be available for 24 hours, starting at 4 a.m. April 9. The live Twitter Townhall will begin at 7 p.m. on April 9 and will last one hour.

“Resilience — The Biology of Stress & The Science of Hope” chronicles a movement among pediatricians, therapists, educators and communities who are recognizing the severe long-term effects of toxic stress in a child’s upbringing and are using cutting-edge brain science to disrupt cycles of violence, addiction and disease. The documentary premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2016.

To join in on the 24-hour virtual screening:

• Register by 4 p.m. April 7 by visiting bit.ly/2IZQEBk.

• On April 8, participants will receive an email registration confirmation with viewing instructions, as well as a personal Vimeo viewing passcode.

• On April 9, log in to Vimeo.com with the personal viewing passcode and begin watching.

• The passcode will not be effective earlier than 4 a.m. April 9.