Franciscan Health to host virtual film screening, Twitter town hall

Franciscan Health is offering an open invitation to participate in an exclusive virtual screening of the film “Resilience — The Biology of Stress & The Science of Hope” and a live Twitter Townhall to discuss the documentary. The virtual screening will be available for 24 hours, starting at 4 a.m. April 9. The live Twitter Townhall will begin at 7 p.m. on April 9 and will last one hour.
“Resilience — The Biology of Stress & The Science of Hope” chronicles a movement among pediatricians, therapists, educators and communities who are recognizing the severe long-term effects of toxic stress in a child’s upbringing and are using cutting-edge brain science to disrupt cycles of violence, addiction and disease. The documentary premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2016.
To join in on the 24-hour virtual screening:
• Register by 4 p.m. April 7 by visiting bit.ly/2IZQEBk.
• On April 8, participants will receive an email registration confirmation with viewing instructions, as well as a personal Vimeo viewing passcode.
• On April 9, log in to Vimeo.com with the personal viewing passcode and begin watching.
• The passcode will not be effective earlier than 4 a.m. April 9.
• Viewers can start, stop and replay at any time during the 24 hours.
A panel of trauma-informed experts will lead a discussion on Twitter beginning at 7 p.m. April 9. Participants can post questions and comments about "Resilience" using the hashtags #ResilienceWeek and #BeTheOne, for real-time responses. To engage with or follow the conversation, visit @DocResilience on Twitter.
The project's purpose is to raise awareness and action surrounding Adverse Childhood Experiences, or ACEs, and the importance of trauma-informed practices.
Panelists will include representatives of the Indiana Department of Education, Indiana Family and Social Services Administration, Bauer Family Resources, Montgomery County Youth Service Bureau and Beacon Health System. The event will qualify as a community education unit for foster parents.
To learn more, visit kpjrfilms.co/resilience/.
