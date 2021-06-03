 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Franciscan OBGYNs move to new Munster location

Franciscan OBGYNs move to new Munster location

Franciscan Physician Network OBGYNs who had practiced in Hammond now are seeing patients at a new location in Munster in the wake of the decision to downsize the Franciscan Health Hammond hospital.

To qualify, nonprofits must serve vulnerable populations in communities that are served by Franciscan Health. The health care system is particularly looking for programs that would help populations most in need, such as at-risk youths, refugees and immigrants, those with chronically low resources, and victims of systemic racism.

Board-certified obstetrician and gynecologist Savitha Singh practiced medicine at the Hammond Clinic and Franciscan Health Hammond Hospital. Obstetrician and gynecologist Jessica Siegler practices at Franciscan Physician Network Women’s Specialty Center in Hammond. Both are welcoming patients at the Franciscan Physician Network Family Wellness Center at 9800 Valparaiso Drive in Munster. 

Singh studied at Kakatiya Medical School in Warangal, India. She completed her residency at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center in Lubbock, Texas.

Coming Sunday, ride along with Specialist Dyer as he patrols LaPorte.

Some of her clinical interests include abnormal uterine bleeding, cervical cancer screening, pregnancy, labor, polycystic ovary syndrome, endometriosis, menopause, gynecological surgeries, robotic hysterectomies, incontinence, prolapse and uterine fibroids.

Siegler studied at the University of Illinois at Chicago College of Medicine and completed her residency at University of Illinois at Chicago Hospital.

Her clinical interests include pregnancy, abnormal bleeding, fibroid tumors, pap smears and annual exams.

Both doctors will see patients virtually and in-person at the Franciscan Physician Network Family Wellness Center.

For more information or an appointment, call (219) 934-9818.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Prayer shawls and blankets donated to sexual assault survivors

Prayer shawls and blankets donated to sexual assault survivors

  • Updated

The Prayer Shawl Ministry of LaPorte Catholic Church has been knitting shawls and blankets for survivors of sexual assault at Franciscan Health Michigan City’s Center of Hope, a space where victims get one-on-one trauma care by specially trained nurses.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts