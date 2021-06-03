Franciscan OBGYNs move to new Munster location

Franciscan Physician Network OBGYNs who had practiced in Hammond now are seeing patients at a new location in Munster in the wake of the decision to downsize the Franciscan Health Hammond hospital.

Board-certified obstetrician and gynecologist Savitha Singh practiced medicine at the Hammond Clinic and Franciscan Health Hammond Hospital. Obstetrician and gynecologist Jessica Siegler practices at Franciscan Physician Network Women’s Specialty Center in Hammond. Both are welcoming patients at the Franciscan Physician Network Family Wellness Center at 9800 Valparaiso Drive in Munster.

Singh studied at Kakatiya Medical School in Warangal, India. She completed her residency at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center in Lubbock, Texas.

Some of her clinical interests include abnormal uterine bleeding, cervical cancer screening, pregnancy, labor, polycystic ovary syndrome, endometriosis, menopause, gynecological surgeries, robotic hysterectomies, incontinence, prolapse and uterine fibroids.

Siegler studied at the University of Illinois at Chicago College of Medicine and completed her residency at University of Illinois at Chicago Hospital.

Her clinical interests include pregnancy, abnormal bleeding, fibroid tumors, pap smears and annual exams.