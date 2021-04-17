Frank and Jean Martone celebrating 61 years of marriage

Frank and Jean Martone are celebrating their 61st wedding anniversary. They were married on April 30, 1960 by Father Dominic Pallone at St. Catherine of Siena in Hessville. Children are Frank III of Highland and Monette (David) of Chesterton. Grandsons Vincent Yetsko, a recent IUPUI graduate, and Sam Yetsko, a junior at IU Bloomington, are their pride and joy. There is always a stream of family and friends coming and going at the house. If you are lucky enough to sit at the Martone kitchen table for a glass of homemade Italian wine or a cup of coffee (with a napkin), you know how special the Martones are.