Baseball
Class 4A Crown Point Sectional
Crown Point 5, Valparaiso 2
|Crown Point;010 040 x -- 5 7 0
|Valparaiso;001 010 0 -- 2 4 1
Portage 1, Hobart 0
|Portage;100 000 0 -- 1 3 0
|Hobart;000 000 0 -- 0 3 0
2B -- B Kissinger (P). Pitching summary -- Portage -- X Rivas (7 IP, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 H, 1 BB, 12 SO). Hobart -- T Schultz (7 IP, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 H, 3 BB, 10 SO). Leading hitters -- Portage -- B Kissinger (1-1, 0 BB, 0 R, 0 RBIs), S Hansen (1-3, 0 BB, 0 R, 1 RBIs), J Medina (0-2, 2 BB, 1 R, 0 RBIs). Hobart -- M Benton (1-3, 0 BB, 0 R, 0 RBIs), T Schultz (1-2, 1 BB, 0 R, 0 RBIs), R Earp (1-3, 0 BB, 0 R, 0 RBIs).
Class 4A Lake Central Sectional
Highland 15, E.C. Central 0 (5 innings)
|Highland;422 25 -- 15 12 0
|E.C. Central;000 00 -- 0 1 3
2B -- Joe Thompson 2, AJ Reid (H). Pitching summary -- Highland -- Jordan Siska (5 IP, 1 H, 2 BB, 11 SO). E.C. Central -- Leonardo Cabrera (3 1/3 IP, 9 H, 4 BB, 1 SO); Jondel Maciera (1 2/3 IP, 3 H. 4 BB, 1 SO). Leading hitters -- Highland -- Reid (2-3, 2 RBIs, run); Justin Bogner (2-2, 3 RBIs); Conner Olah (2-4, 3 RBIs, 2 runs); Thompson (3-3, run).
Class 3A Griffith Sectional
Griffith 14, Hammond 0 (5 innings)
|Griffith;22(10) 00 -- 14 10 2
|Hammond;000 00 -- 0 0 5
2B -- Davenport, Wilkins, Gonzalez (G). Pitching summary -- Griffith -- Maynard (5 IP, 0 H, 1 BB, 13 SO). Hammond -- Andrade (2 IP, 7 H, 2 BB, 0 SO); Figueroa (3 IP, 3 H, 1 BB, 0 SO). Leading hitters -- Griffith -- Wright (2-3, 3 RBIs, 2 runs); Davenport (2-3, 2 RBIs, 2 runs); Wilkins (1-1, 2 RBIs, 2 runs).
Class 3A Kankakee Valley Sectional
Kankakee Valley 1, Wheeler 0 (8 innings)
|Kankakee Valley;000 000 01 -- 1 3 0
|Wheeler;000 000 00 -- 0 0 1
HR -- Nolan McKim (KV). Pitching summary -- Kankakee Valley -- Matt DeGroot (8 IP, 0 H, 11 SO). Wheeler -- Rex Stills (7 2/3 IP, 10 SO); Damian Ruoff (1/3 IP).
Softball
Class 2A Whiting Sectional
Championship
Andrean 9, Bishop Noll 0
|Bishop Noll;000 000 0 -- 0 1 8
|Andrean;002 304 x -- 9 11 1
2B -- Ashley Talaga, Lily Pitts (A). HR -- Alyssa Graegin (A). Pitching summary -- Bishop Noll -- Ally Mejia (6 IP, 11 H, 1 BB, 1 SO). Andrean -- Leah Navarro (7 IP, 1 H. 0 BB, 5 SO). Leading hitters -- Andrean -- Talaga (2-3, 3 RBIs, 2 runs); Sieara Cervantes (2-3, 2 runs, RBI); Graegin (2-4, 2 RBIs, run).