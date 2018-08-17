Wade Williams was 7-of-21 passing for 125 yards and a touchdown Friday, but Kankakee Valley lost 34-12 to Rensselaer in the season opener for both schools.
Jaxon Grace had four receptions for 76 yards and a score.
1993 Hobart squad to be honored Sept. 7: The 1993 Hobart Brickies Class 4A state championship team will be honored at halftime of the Sept. 7 game at The Brickyard against E.C. Central.
Former players, coaches, cheerleaders, family members should report to the fieldhouse at 6 p.m. They will be recognized on the field during halftime of the game.
For more information call Tom Kerr 219-942-8139 or the Hobart High School athletic department at 219-942-8885.
Boys soccer
Victory Christian 8, Hammond Academy 0: Jackson Taylor and Nathan Parker each had hat tricks.
Parker added an assist for the Lions (2-0). Jaden Byers and Will Brechner each had a goal and an assist. Ravi Guadron had two assists.
Girls soccer
Lake Central 1, South Bend Adams 0: Mackenzie Rainwater scored the game's lone goal.
Joanna Lomeli added an assist for the Indians, while Tatum Damron made three saves.
Hebron 7, Clark 0: Allison Hano had two goals and an assist to lead the Hawks past the Pioneers.
Teammate Madi Maas had two goals. Haley Rokosz, Halley Michalak and Kyleigh Laska also scored goals.
Kylee Babiak, Heather Loser and Bella Bowgren each had an assist. Alexys Rippe preserved the shutout with a save.
"Meet the Vikes" night at Valparaiso High School: The Valparaiso High School girls soccer team will be playing Aug. 28 at Viking Arena during the "Meet The Vikes" night. The junior varsity game begins at 5 p.m. with the varsity game to follow. The event is free for students grade eight and under wearing a soccer jersey (chaperone will be charged). There will be free raffles and giveaways during the varsity game. Meet the varsity girls after their game and they will sign a team photo.
Girls volleyball
Victory Christian 25-25-25, Hammond Academy 9-11-6: Chloe Herrold had 16 kills and nine aces in the Lions' sweep.
News and notes
Slicer passes available at LaPorte High School: LaPorte's Athletic Department is now selling 2018-19 Slicer passes at the athletics office from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The pass allows admittance to all home athletic events, excluding tournaments and Invitationals, at a savings from gate admittance price. Passes may be purchased in increments of 10 ($35), 15 ($52.50) or 20 ($70) admittances, is transferable and allows more than one individual to enter on the same pass. Seniors 62 and older may purchase an all-sports pass for $30. A pass may be reloaded using a credit or debit card.