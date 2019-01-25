Sydney Good had 19 points Friday to help Morgan Township clinch the outright Porter County Conference girls basketball round-robin title with a 54-48 win over Westville.

LaCrosse upset PCC tourney champion South Central 48-46, giving the round-robin crown to the Cherokees (13-8, 6-1),

Emmy Wells added 10 points.

Sarah Weston had 17 points for the Blackhawks (12-8, 3-4).

E.C. Central 50, LaPorte 47: Taiyanna Jackson had a game-high 25 points to lead The Times No. 10 Cardinals (13-9) over the No. 8 Slicers (14-7).

Tiara Jackson added a double-double of 17 points and 15 rebounds.

Riley Ott had 14 points for LaPorte.

Lake Central 54, South Bend St. Joseph 38: Sara Zabrecky had 19 points to lead LC.

Allie Mularski added 10 points.

Boys basketball

Munster 59, Lowell 45: Luka Balac had 10 points to lead the No. 2 Mustangs (15-1, 4-0) over the Red Devils (6-9, 2-1) in Northwest Crossroads Conference play.

Christopher Mantis had a game-high 20 points for Lowell. Dustin Hudak added 11.

Washington Township 70, Knox 53: Colin Burton led four players indouble figures with 21 points as the Senators (11-4) defeated the Redskins.

Tyler Hachey added 14, Zach Brys 12 and Jared Armstrong 10.

LaCrosse 49, South Central 33: Nathan Jones and Hayden McDougal scored 11 points to lead the Tigers (4-8, 3-3) past the Satellites (2-12, 1-3) in Porter County Conference play.

Zach Christy had a game-high 15 points for SC.

 

