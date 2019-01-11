The Ott sisters led Times No. 7 LaPorte past Chesterton 68-54 Friday in Duneland Athletic Conference girls basketball action.
Ryin Ott had a double-double of 21 points and 15 rebounds plus four blocked shots for the Slicers (14-5, 4-2).
Older sister Riley Ott had 17 points, five rebounds, five steals and three assists against the Trojans (10-9, 2-4).
Keatyn Boren added 10 points for the Slicers.
Michigan City 75, Valparaiso 60: Hannah Noveroske scored a game-high 31 points to lead the No. 5 Wolves (14-4, 5-1) over the Vikings (8-12, 2-4) in DAC play.
Janicia Anderson added 15 points.
Kiana Oelling had 14 points for Valparaiso. Sarah Douglas had 11 points, while Aleah Ferngren and Taylor Zimmerman each added 10.
Lowell 57, Hobart 46: Sarah Richardson helped the Red Devils (7-10, 1-4) pick up their first Northwest Crossroads Conference win of the season with a double-double of 10 points and 14 rebounds.
Kaylee Chavez had 11 points, while Tori Langen had 10.
Gabbie Ramirez had a double-double of 11 points and 11 rebounds for the Brickies (3-16, 0-5). Lexi Williams had 11.
Boys basketball
Lake Central 49, Portage 46: Nick Anderson scored 16 points to lead Lake Central (6-7, 1-1) over Portage (7-7,0-2) in DAC play.
Dominic Ciapponi added 15.
Londen Harris had a game-high 20 points for Portage. Xavier Aponte scored 11, while Maurion Martin had 10.
Victory Christian 65, Hammond Baptist 59: Lincoln Thomae and Flynn Carlson each scored 21 points to lead the Lions (16-3).
Tyler Schmidt added 18 points.