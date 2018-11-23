G'Angelo Reillo scored 26 points Friday to lead Whiting to a 83-51 blowout win over Clark in boys basketball action.
Diante Marshall added 14 points for the Oilers. Nino Barbosa added 10.
Kouts 66, Hebron 49: Brent, Cole and Cale Wireman combined for 47 points in the Porter County Conference win for the Mustangs.
Brent Wireman led Kouts (2-0, 1-0) with 21, while Cale had 20.
Rhyker Schatz had 14 points for the Hawks (0-2, 0-1). Jake Friel added 13, while Reece Marrs had 11.
Chicago Heights Classic: Ahron Ulis had 21 points to lead Marian Catholic past Hillcrest 73-67 for third place.
Elijah Jones added 16, Yemi Elutilo 14 and Jordan Green 10.
Elijah Stewart had 20 points in T.F. South's 57-49 win over Chicago Vocational for seventh place.
Girls basketball
Michigan City 69, Portage 41: Jaedyn Lowe and Bonnie Clancy each had 10 points for the Indians in their Duneland Athletic Conference season-opening loss.