CJ Opperman was 17-of-31 passing for 154 yards and a touchdown Friday, but Times No. 4 Valparaiso lost 29-20 to host Mishawaka.
Teammate Antonio Osorio caught nine passes for 65 yards and a score for the Vikings (0-2).
Jesse Harper was the Vikings' leading rusher, running 17 times for 51 yards.
Max Bukur led the defense with 7 1/2 tackles. Tyler Bukur added seven tackles, including three for losses.
Clark 34, Lake Station 26: Junior Fortune Woods rushed six times for 170 and three touchdowns to lead the Pioneers (1-1) over the Eagles (0-2).
On defense, Woods had 18 tackles, including one for a loss, an interception return for a score and a fumble recovery.
Freshman Trey Taylor added a 90-yard kickoff return.
Boys soccer
Morgan Township 4, North White 3: Tate Ivano scored four goals to lead the Cherokees past the Vikings.
Joshua Kenworthy had three assists. Shawn Illic made eight saves.
Lakeland Christian 2, Victory Christian 1: Nathan Parker scored the lone goal for the Lions (3-2) in the loss.
Ravi Guadron had an assist. Spencer Erspamer made six saves.
Marquette Catholic 8, Westville 2: Hugo Lopez had a hat trick to lead the Blazers (3-0-2) over the Blackhawks (1-2).Pat Connelly and Charlie O'Halloran each had a goal and an assist. Rob Barron, Fernardo Guerra and Jalen Russell also scored.
Valpo alumni day Sept. 8: Valparaiso High School will hold its boys soccer alumni day at 10 a.m. Sept. 8 at Viking Soccer Arena.
the varsity game against Griffith is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m.
All former VHS boys soccer alumni get in free and will be honored after the junior varsity game. An alumni game and picnic will be held at the conclusion of the varsity game. RSVP by Sept. 3 to vhsboysocceralums@gmail.com and include your name, year of high school graduation and position(s) played.
Girls golf
Lowell 185, Boone Grove 210: Alyssa Harkness won medalist honors with a 42 to lead the Red Devils (7-0) over the Wolves (5-5) on Pheasant Valley's front nine.
Annika Erlich led Boone Grove with a 48.
Girls volleyball
Victory Christian 25-25-25, Westville 17-12-17: Chloe Herrold had 15 kills, four aces and five digs to lead the Lions (6-1) over the Blackhawks (6-3).
Maddy Butcher added 12 digs, nine block kills and six kills.
Girls soccer
"Meet the Vikes" night at Valparaiso High School: The Valparaiso High School girls soccer team will play Tuesday at Viking Arena as part of "Meet The Vikes" night. The junior varsity game begins at 5 p.m. with the varsity game to follow. The event is free for students grade eight and under wearing a soccer jersey (chaperone will be charged). Meet the varsity girls after their game and they will sign a team photo.