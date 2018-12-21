Brandon Newman had 20 points and eight rebounds Friday, but Times No. 1 Valparaiso suffered its first loss of the season, 60-56 to Marion.
Nathan Aerts added 14 points and 10 rebounds.
Washington Township 94, North Newton 33: Collin Burton led five players in double figures as the No. 9 Senators cruised past the Spartans.
Jared Armstrong and Austin Darnell each added 16 points. Zach Brys had 13, while Tyler Hachey had 10.
LaPorte 80, South Bend Adams 68: Grant Ott-Large led the Slicers with 26 points.
Jake Spence added 14 points.
Bishop Noll 54, Wheeler 47: Brandon Scott had a game-high 19 points to lead the Warriors over the Bearcats in Greater South Shore Conference play.
Morgan Grant added 10 points.
Cam Morton had 14 points for Wheeler
Victory Christian 65, Portage Christian 38: Tyler Schmidt scored 24 points to lead the Lions (10-2).
Lincoln Thomae added 19 points, while Flynn Carlson had 10.
Girls basketball
Locals honored: Lew Wallace's Angela (Hamblin) Blakely plus Boone Grove's Jennifer (Sliwa) Makalusky will be honored as members of the 2019 Women's Silver Anniversary Team.
The team includes members of the 1994 Indiana All-Star squad.
The group will be honored at the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame’s 18th Annual Women’s Awards Banquet on April 27.
The ceremony will take place at the Primo Banquet Hall, which is located on the south side of Indianapolis. Tickets can be reserved through the Hall’s website here. Call the Hall at 765-529-1891 or email info@hoopshall.com for more information.
Kankakee Valley 63, Lake Central 45: Maddie Swart scored a game-high 22 points to lead the No. 3 Kougars over the Indians.
Kaylee Barrett added 10 points.
Taylor Jaksich had 16 for Lake Central, while Sara Zabrecky added 15.
Penn 69, Valparaiso 37: Sarah Douglas scored 11 points but the Vikings lost to the Kingsmen.
Merrillville 63, Westville 43: Freshman Davina Smith led the Pirates with 14 points. Amani Alvarez added 12.
Reyna Steppe led No. 10 Westville with 14 points. Peyton Rodgers scored 12. Shekinah Thomas added 10.