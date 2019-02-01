Host Chesterton captured nine top seeds during Friday's girls sectional swimming prelims.
Maisyn Klimczak has the top seed in the 200-yard freestyle (1 minute, 54.71) and 500 free (5:05.38). Older sister Jaclyn Klimczak has the top seed in the 200 individual medley (2:09.12).
Also, Alana Jardenil has the top time in both the 100 butterfly (59.3) and 100 breaststroke (1:05.24). Mady Elliott has the top seed in the 100 backstroke (58.71).
The Trojans swept the top times in the 200 medley, 200 free and 400 free relays.
Hobart's Emma Wright has the top seed in the 50 free (23.39) and 100 free (50.65).
Lake Central Sectional: The host Indians picked up seven top seeds during Friday's prelims.
Michaela Spears has the top time in the 200 IM (2:09.41) and 100 breast (1:07.4). Paige Bakker has the top seed in the 50 free (23.89) and 100 free (52.38). Jillian Murray has the top time in the 500 free (5:21.83). Hanna Spoolstra had the top seed in the 200 free (1:54.58).
Munster's Priscilla Zavala has the top seed in the 100 fly (58.86), while Highland's Mya Bailey has the top seed in the 100 back (56.84).
Girls basketball
Class A Marquette Catholic Sectional: Ten players scored as the host and defensing state champions defeated 21st Century 72-3.
Emma Nolan led the Blazers with 23 points. Sophia Nolan added 16. Morgan Crook and Ally McConnell each added 10 points.
In the nightcap, Sahara Bee had a game-high 19 points to lead Morgan Township to a 53-32 win over Washington Township.
Jillian Burton had 11 for the Senators.
In Satirday's semifinals, Marquette plays Westville, while the Cherokees face Kouts.
Class A North White Sectional: Hope Zylstra had a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds, but the host Vikings defeated Covenant Christian 61-24.
Boys basketball
Valparaiso 64, LaPorte 58: Brandon Newman returned to the lineup and posted a double-double of 23 points and 11 rebounds, helping the Vikings (13-5, 5-0) remain in first place in the Duneland Athletic Conference.
Newman missed last Saturday's loss to Munster with an injury. Teammate Nate Aerts had 12 points. Colton Jones added 11.
Peyton Marker had 14 points to lead the Slicers (10-7, 3-2). Jake Spence had 13 points. Grant Ott-Large scored 10.
News and notes
Annual sportsmanship dinner to take place Feb. 18: The 65th annual sportsmanship dinner will take place at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 18 at the Halls of St. George, 905 E. Joliet St., Schererville.T
Guest speaker will be Hal Morris, a Munster grad and member of the Reds' 1990 World Series championship team.
Members of 31 local boys basketball teams are scheduled to attend the event.
Also, longtime volleyball referee Deb Glass will be honored with the Stan Dubis Award and longtime Bishop Noll athletic director Ed Hreha will receive the Carl Traicoff Lifetime Achievement Award.
For details, contact John Doherty at 219-776-0530.