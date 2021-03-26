Friends of the Dunes work behind the scenes to enhance national park

A good friend is always appreciated, and anyone who has enjoyed the Indiana Dunes has more than a few friends they likely didn’t know they had.
For nearly four decades, the Friends of Indiana Dunes organization has worked to enhance and foster understanding, appreciation and enjoyment of the Indiana Dunes.
Many of the trails walked on, beaches explored and facilities visited have in some way been touched by the volunteers of the non-profit organization or its donors.
Most recently, the Indiana Dunes National Park announced more than $26,000 in financial assistance for 2021 from Friends of Indiana Dunes. The funds will help the national park accomplish a number of projects and programs that might not otherwise be possible, including the Marquette Trail wetland restoration, further expansion of the Little Calumet Water Trail, the annual Indiana Dunes Apple Festival, improvements in the park’s law enforcement shooting range and the purchase of heirloom seeds for the historic Chellberg Farm.
For Angel Gochee-Goins, helping to fulfill the organization’s mission has been a labor of love. Currently serving as chairwoman of the group, she has been involved with the organization in varying capacities since the early 1990s.
“I have been a volunteer at the National Park for over 30 years and have witnessed all the wonderful things that the Friends funding has made possible,” she said.
Historically, the group has supported many of the major festivals held at the Indiana Dunes, including Maple Sugar Time and Green Gary Celebration. The organization has also sponsored special guest speakers and joint events at both the national and state parks.
During the COVID pandemic, some of these programs were cancelled, but others were held in a virtual manner with the Friends group providing financial support.
“Our funding helped the Dunes Learning Center, an environmental educational camp within the National Park, to shift from onsite experiences within the Indiana Dunes to online programming, allowing kids to learn about nature in new and exciting ways,” Gochee-Goins said. “We also have been able to provide the financial support for special speakers that enhance the virtual programming at the National Park.”
On March 25, the organization partnered with Indiana Dunes Tourism and Indiana Dunes National Park to kick off “Diana’s Dare,” a new hiking challenge at the National Park that pays tribute to Alice Mabel Gray, who decided to leave her city life in Chicago to live in an abandoned shanty along the wild shoreline of the Indiana Dunes.
In addition to programming, the organization has purchased accessibility aides such as Freedom Trax for the National Park so that all visitors can have access to the Bailly/Chellberg trails, as well as three all-terrain vehicles for the Indiana Dunes State Park.
“The Friends of Indiana Dunes can purchase items that the park would not be able to within their budget constraints,” Gochee-Goins said. “The Friends can receive, hold and spend donations for specific projects within the National Park, often providing matching funds to ensure the projects are fully funded to meet the goals of the donor and the park.”
Another recent project involves a philanthropic partnership agreement with the Indiana Dunes National Park in which the Friends organization was able to establish a 30-year plan to rehabilitate a former home site and turn it into the new Friends of Indiana Dunes office.
“Last year was spent painting the inside and outside of the house, as well as removing the old blue carpeting and replacing it with plank wood floors,” Gochee-Goins said. “The Friends are pleased to be able to keep this excellent example of a 1930s clapboard house from being demolished.”
This year, plans involve focusing on the outside of the house by adding new gutters, native landscaping and a gateway sign.
“Our partnership continues through the challenges of COVID as we are all committed to continuing being a place to relax, recreate and renew in these interesting times,” Indiana Dunes National Park Superintendent Paul Labovitz said in a news release about this year’s fund donations. “I’m thrilled at this tremendous outpouring of support and hope all our neighbors and visitors continue their support of the Friends of Indiana Dunes work.”
National Park volunteer and Friends member Roz Potter says it’s more important than ever to provide an opportunity for residents to explore nature.
“There is less and less open land in this area, so it’s critically important for families to have ways to interact with nature in the parks,” the Beverly Shores resident said.
For National Park volunteer and Friends member Tracey Stevens, it’s about giving back so that current and future generations can enjoy what this region offers.
“I volunteer because I spend a lot of time in the parks and feel like I’m giving back to something that means so much to me,” the Porter resident said.
Stevens says she finds it rewarding to see people out and about enjoying all the things the group has donated.
“From the kids at the Dunes Learning Center to the smiles on the faces of people who are able to enjoy the trails with their families in an all-terrain wheelchair, they make me smile,” she said.
Residents interested in joining the Friends of Indiana Dunes can go to friendsofindianadunes.com and click on the “Get Involved” tab, or call 219-707-3617.