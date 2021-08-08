Friends organize fundraiser to benefit Region man

A group of friends and co-workers have planned a fundraiser to help a dear friend with his current mounting medical bills.

The fundraiser, scheduled for Aug. 13 at Crown Point Moose Lodge, will include a trivia game, silent auction and a light meal. The event will benefit Michael J. Rigg, of Lansing, who recently was hospitalized after an accident. Rigg is a prepress specialist at The Times.

"We actually just started the fundraiser about five weeks ago," said Corlin Stein, one of the organizers.

"This is important for us because Mike is such a great guy. Almost everyone on the fundraiser team has worked with or still works with Mike," he said.

Stein said Rigg "has been a great coworker, supervisor and friend with a great sense of humor and great sense of community."

Rigg sustained ruptured tendons in both legs in the recent accident, and he's had multiple surgeries. He is currently in rehab.

"When he got hurt, we were all hurt. And when his insurance ran out, we all felt devastated and we knew we needed to help him," Stein said.

According to Stein, the fundraising team is hoping for more than 100 people to attend. COVID guidelines will be followed at the event.

FYI: A fundraiser for Michael J. Rigg will be held Aug. 13 at Crown Point Moose Lodge, 1200 N. Indiana Ave., Crown Point. Doors open at 6 p.m. Trivia game begins at 7 p.m. Featured will be a silent auction, trivia game and light meal. Admission is $20; free for kids under 10 years old. To order tickets or for more information, call 219-669-4254.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.