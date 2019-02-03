From early intervention during a debilitating stroke to timely detection and precise treatment of cancers, Franciscan Health is using the latest technology at its hospitals to save lives.
One of the newest developments is the partnership with Northwestern Memorial Hospital to launch Telestroke services at Franciscan Health Crown Point and the addition of an on-site Northwestern neurosurgeon.
The program uses a Telestroke robot, which is a high-tech web cam and screen on wheels, in the emergency department. ER physicians use the robot to bring in an on-call Northwestern neurologist to remotely examine a patient after a serious stroke. Dr. Erik Mikaitis, vice president of medical affairs and chief medical officer, said Telestroke allows doctors to expand the window for interventional treatment of a large-vessel stroke up to 24 hours. Physicians can quickly decide if a patient urgently needs to go to surgery or be transferred to Northwestern.
“The patient will actually see the Northwestern physician on the screen,” Mikaitis said. “The physician can see what’s going on in the room and zoom in on little details like pupil reflexes, and they can see the vitals on the screen. They can control the robot, so it can turn and look around the room or talk to family members.”
For cancer patients, leading-edge technologies implemented and available at Franciscan Health Crown Point are expanding to a larger area of Northwest Indiana with the opening of the $50 million Franciscan Health Cancer Center Munster in 2018.
“With the new center and the new equipment that we purchased, we have the ability to do some of those advanced treatment techniques,” Oncology Center Director Cindy Duran said.
Dr. Tiffany Robinson, director of breast imaging for Franciscan Health Munster, Dyer and Hammond, touted the center’s new automated breast ultrasound (ABUS) machine, a first in Northwest Indiana.
“This new machine gives us a second tool to look for breast cancer in patients that have dense breast tissue,” Robinson said, noting that dense breast tissue increases cancer risk while also making it more difficult to detect.
In addition to ABUS, tomosynthesis, or 3D mammography, provides more detailed images of the breast, increasing the amount of cancers detected and decreasing the number of patients called back for additional imaging, Robinson said.
When it comes to cancer treatment, radiation oncologist Dr. Robert Prock says new treatment technologies in Crown Point and Munster keep improving doctors’ ability to target doses correctly while also sparing surrounding tissues.
Image-guided radiation therapy obtains an image of the tumor and surrounding tissue while the patient is on the treatment table in real-time, allowing the doctor to fine-tune the treatment beams to best target the disease while avoiding healthy tissues.
“So even with difficult setups — unusual anatomy, weight changes, etc. — you can still pinpoint and administer effective, safe treatment,” Prock said.
Another technology is respiratory gating technology, which tracks tumor movement as the patient breathes. It only turns the beam on when the tumor is in the targeted area.
“It’s only treating what we need to, especially with lung tumors. And it’s sparing the surrounding lung tissue, which is important, leaving potentially less side effects and scarring,” Prock said.
Stereotactic radiosurgery, or sterotactic body radiation therapy, is a treatment at Crown Point that is now available at Munster, allowing doctors to target high doses to small areas and spare surrounding tissue.
“This is especially important nowadays. By using high, safe local doses to tumors, along with advances in systemic treatment, we can offer many advanced cancer patients extended control and possibly even extended survival in situations once felt incurable,” Prock said.
Duran notes that new chemotherapy treatments available at the Cancer Center are also continually improving and changing cancer care.
Similarly, Franciscan Health Crown Point has implemented innovative radiotherapy techniques to reduce side effects for cancer patients.
Dr. Alan Coon, medical director of radiation oncology, spearheaded the implementation of deep inspirational breath-hold treatment for breast cancer patients, using AlignRT technology. It ensures the radiation beam is on only when the patient is holding her breath and places the breast in the proper position, thus reducing the risk of treatment-related side effects.
The technology, which is also at the Cancer Center in Munster, is also used to reduce risk of radiotherapy-related side effects in lung cancer patients, as well as for some lymphoma patients.
Prone breast radiotherapy, delivered while the patient is lying face-down on a specialized table, minimizes radiation exposure to the heart and lungs and lowers the risk of short- and long-term complications.
“These state-of-the-art treatment technologies lower the risk that a patient’s cancer treatment might contribute to other problems years later,” Dr. Coon said. “We are working hard to make sure we are bringing patients the very best cancer treatment. That includes not only innovative technology, but also patient-centered care from our staff that truly inspires health.”