Fundamental skills

A club player asked if I gave private lessons.

"What are your goals?" I asked.

He said he just wanted to be competent, not a super-expert.

"How would you describe your game?"

"I'm stuck," he said, "between 'having it all together' and 'some assembly required.'"

My friend may be like many players: His fundamentals are weak and he makes avoidable errors. At today's 3NT, South wins the first heart in dummy and leads a diamond: eight, queen, king. He wins the next heart and cashes the ace of diamonds. He goes down two when East shows out.

SAFETY PLAY

Counting your tricks is a basic skill. South is sure of three spades and two hearts; he needs only four diamonds. At Trick Two he could take the ace -- a partial safety play -- planning to go to dummy to return a second diamond.

But South's correct play is to test the spades next, ending in dummy. If they broke 4-2, South would go after the diamonds. But when spades break 3-3, South assures his contract by forcing out the ace of clubs.

DAILY QUESTION

You hold: S A Q 3 H A 4 D 9 7 5 3 2 C K J 4. Your partner opens one diamond. North in today's deal bid three diamonds with this hand. What call would you make?

ANSWER: North meant his three diamonds as forcing, but few modern pairs treat a direct jump-raise that way. Instead, they may agree to use it as invitational or preemptive. Many pairs use "inverted" minor-suit raises and would bid two diamonds, forcing. Some would respond 2NT or 3NT.

