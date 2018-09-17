The family of former Lake Circuit Court Judge George C. Paras has announced his funeral arrangements.
Friends may visit with the Paras family 1 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Burns Funeral Home, 10101 Broadway. A Trisagion prayer service will take place 1 p.m.
Funeral services will begin 10 a.m. Thursday at Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 8000 Madison St., Merrillville.
Paras was preceded in death by his parents, Christos and Maria Paraskevopoulos. Paras is survived by his wife, Catheron A. Paras; sons, Phillip G. Paras and Christos G. Paras and daughter, Deanna Paras.
Judge Paras graduated from Gary's Horace Mann High School, received a bachelor’s degree from Valparaiso University in 1974 and his law degree from Birmingham School of Law in 1980.