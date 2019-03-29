The hearse carrying the body of Officer John Rivera passes through the intersection of Burnham Avenue and Ridge Road in Lansing on Friday. Two men have been charged in last weekend's slaying of Rivera, who was repeatedly shot while sitting in a parked car. Rivera was nearing his two-year anniversary as a Chicago officer.
The hearse carrying the body of Officer John Rivera passes through the intersection of Burnham Avenue and Ridge Road in Lansing on Friday. Two men have been charged in last weekend's slaying of Rivera, who was repeatedly shot while sitting in a parked car. Rivera was nearing his two-year anniversary as a Chicago officer.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Pennie Hausier and her children Jonathan, 12, and Ann Marie, 19, wait near the corner of Ridge Road and Burnham Avenue in Lansing for the funeral procession for slain Officer John Rivera.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Members of the Lansing Fire Department display a large flag from a ladder truck at the intersection of Ridge Road and Burnham Avenue for the funeral procession of Officer John Rivera.
John J. Watkins, The Times
A family waits near the intersection of Ridge Road and Burnham Avenue for the funeral procession of Officer John Rivera.
John J. Watkins, The Times
The funeral procession for Officer John Rivera approaches the intersection of Ridge Road and Burnham Avenue in Lansing.