Funk named Valpo men's director of basketball operations.

List goes on a birdie binge at John Deere: Luke List has a happy and healthy home life with his newborn son, and he felt pretty good about his golf game Friday in the John Deere Classic. List ran off seven birdies in an eight-hole stretch in the middle of his round, his only par on a 12-foot birdie chance on the 15th hole, and posted an 8-under 63. That gave him a one-shot lead over Sebastian Munoz going into the weekend at the TPC Deere Run. List was at 13-under 129. Munoz played early and shot a 4-under 67, getting all his birdies on the back nine and then finishing with 10 pars. List is still searching for his first PGA Tour victory, though that wasn't front and center over the last month. His son, Harrison, was born June 5 and had to return to the hospital because of a respiratory virus that had him intubated for a few days and in intensive care for two weeks.