Funk named Valpo men's director of basketball operations.
 John Watkins, File | The Times

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Funk promoted to new position on Valpo staff: Peter Funk has been promoted to a full-time role as Valparaiso's Director of Basketball Operations. Funk spent the last two seasons as a graduate assistant on Valpo’s staff and was one of 22 individuals nationally who were named to the TopConnect Graduate Assistant Leadership Academy in December 2020. Funk began his time with the program as an undergraduate manager from August 2016 to May 2019, when he was elevated to graduate assistant. He served as the head manager from May 2018 to May 2019.

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

Kuckkan transfers to Valparaiso: Gretchen Kuckkan has transferred to Valparaiso and will be immediately eligible to play. A 6-foot outside hitter, Kuckkan played her first two seasons at Indiana State. Kuckkan appeared in all 20 matches at ISU this past season, finishing second on the team with 2.52 kills/set while adding 2.13 digs/set defensively, as well. Kuckkan played club volleyball for Circle City Volleyball Club, which was also the home club for Valpo libero Rylee Cookerly.

PRO GOLF

Furyk owns 2-shot lead in US Senior Open: The combination of wind, heat and humidity made it difficult to go low at the U.S. Senior Open on Friday. Jim Furyk and Greg Kraft found a way. Furyk shot a 6-under 64, the best round in days at Omaha Country Club, to take a two-stroke lead over Stephen Ames. The 2003 U.S. Open champion and 17-time PGA Tour winner rebounded from an opening 72 to get to 4 under. “I was able to see some putts go in, and I hit a lot of fairways, a lot of greens today, kept the ball in good places,” Furyk said. First-round co-leader Ames bogeyed four of the first six holes on his second nine and shot 73. Two-time U.S. Senior Open runner-up Miguel Angel Jimenez (71) was 1 under. mKraft, who hadn't played in a tournament since September 2019, had four straight birdies on his second nine and shot 65 for the best round of the afternoon session.

List goes on a birdie binge at John Deere: Luke List has a happy and healthy home life with his newborn son, and he felt pretty good about his golf game Friday in the John Deere Classic. List ran off seven birdies in an eight-hole stretch in the middle of his round, his only par on a 12-foot birdie chance on the 15th hole, and posted an 8-under 63. That gave him a one-shot lead over Sebastian Munoz going into the weekend at the TPC Deere Run. List was at 13-under 129. Munoz played early and shot a 4-under 67, getting all his birdies on the back nine and then finishing with 10 pars. List is still searching for his first PGA Tour victory, though that wasn't front and center over the last month. His son, Harrison, was born June 5 and had to return to the hospital because of a respiratory virus that had him intubated for a few days and in intensive care for two weeks.

PRO BASKETBALL

Mitchell leads Fever to second straight win: Kelsey Mitchell had 20 points and the Fever won their second straight game after losing 12 in a row, beating New York 82-69. Danielle Robinson added 18, and Teaira McCowan had 15 points for the Fever (3-16).

PRO CYCLING

Cavendish equals Merckx's record: Thirteen years after his maiden stage win at the Tour de France, Mark Cavendish added yet another mass sprint to his tally and equaled Eddy Merckx’s all-time record of 34 stage wins on Friday. Unlike Merckx — who did it a record five times — Cavendish has never won the Tour.  There was no significant change in the general classification as race leader Tadej Pogacar enjoyed a quiet day in the peloton. Pogacar kept his 5:18 lead over second-placed Rigoberto Uran, with Jonas Vingegaard in third, 5:33 off the pace.

