FUSIC Fest

A variety of food will be available at Fusic Fest in East Chicago.

 Times file photo

It's time once again for a celebration of food and music in East Chicago.

The Fusic Fest will be held Aug. 2 to 4 at Jeorse Park, 3301 Aldis Ave., in East Chicago.

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

On the musical roster this year will be CeCe Peniston, Sweet Sensation, George Lamond, Coro, David (Diamond Girl), Rob Base and DJ Tim Spinning Schommer, all on Aug. 2. On Aug. 3, there will be a '90s Beach Party with Case and Dru Hill, Sisqo and Juvenile. Latin Night on Aug. 4 will star Ramon Ayala.

Fusic Fest has free admission. For more information, call 219-391-8206.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Entertainment Editor/Features Reporter

Eloise is A&E Editor and a food, entertainment and features writer for The Times, subjects she has covered for over two decades in and around the Region. She was the youngest of eight in a Chicago household filled with fantastic cooks and artists.