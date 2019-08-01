It's time once again for a celebration of food and music in East Chicago.
The Fusic Fest will be held Aug. 2 to 4 at Jeorse Park, 3301 Aldis Ave., in East Chicago.
On the musical roster this year will be CeCe Peniston, Sweet Sensation, George Lamond, Coro, David (Diamond Girl), Rob Base and DJ Tim Spinning Schommer, all on Aug. 2. On Aug. 3, there will be a '90s Beach Party with Case and Dru Hill, Sisqo and Juvenile. Latin Night on Aug. 4 will star Ramon Ayala.
Fusic Fest has free admission. For more information, call 219-391-8206.