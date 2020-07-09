A closer look at the cost of playing casino games

Have you ever taken into account the impact that "house edge" has on playing casino games?
You may not feel it, but it's always there, like a concealed hand extracting a percentage of your wagering dollar with each and every play you make at the slot machines or the table games.
There are three major distinctions between the money you bet and the money it COSTS you to bet:
1. The money you bring with you to the casino and the money (if any) you leave with are very real and apparent, whereas the money you spent for the "privilege" of betting is hidden and quite abstract.
2. The amount of money you win or the money you lose on a casino gambling outing is static, whereas the COST of gambling is constant and directly proportional to the amount that you wager.
3. It doesn't make any difference what your own bottom line may be. The house will always derive its share via the built-in advantage that it enjoys.
House edge means exactly what it says: It guarantees the house will have the long-term edge over players as a collective group. It makes the casinos the winners no matter what we do. The percentage is not based on winning or losing. It is based on how much you play.
It is easy to dismiss the impact of the house edge. After all, if you go on a gambling venture and lose $100, does it make any difference what the edge against you was?
In one-dimensional terms, no, it doesn't. But if you look beyond the bottom line and study the economics of gambling, you'll learn that the house edge is vitally important.
When you become aware of the advantages that casinos have on the different games, you become a much more intelligent player and hopefully a better one!
You'll learn how to avoid the bets that suck up inordinate percentages of your wagering dollars.
You will also develop the skills necessary for you to manipulate the system rather than the other way around.
Let's examine how house advantage really dictates what it costs you to play the games:
When we talk about "cost", winning and losing do not come into play. No matter how much you win or how much you lose, the house edge is constant. The cost is always there. When you win it means you won less than you should have won had you played the house on even terms.
It is important at this time to emphasize that bettors feel the pinch of house edge only when they win, even though they are still being pinched, but don't feel it, when they lose! Here's how:
In roulette, the house advantage on all bets with the exception of one is 5.26 percent. Say that you bet $5 on number 29. If the ball lands on number 11, you will lose your $5. Even though it was all the same to you, it still cost you 26.3 cents to make the bet.
But what if that little ball does land on 29? You will be paid 35 to 1 for your bet, or $175. A nice little profit, except for the fact you SHOULD have been paid 37 to 1, or $185, if the casino had paid you back at the true mathematical odds.
You can see that the more decisions in which you are involved, the higher degree you subject yourself to house edge. Say, for example, that instead of playing $5 per spin at roulette, you were playing a $5 slot machine that was set to pay back 94.74 percent to players while retaining 5.26 percent for the house.
How many spins (providing your money held out!) could you play in an hour? Chances are a lot more than the 20 decisions at the roulette wheel.
It only takes a few seconds to activate a slot play. What if you made a $5 slot spin every minute? Sixty spins would mean a cost to you of $15.78 per hour. A spin every thirty seconds? A hefty $31.56 cost to you. That's significant!
Even though we were talking about the same house edge (5.26 percent), the theoretical cost for playing skyrocketed at the $5 slot machine simply because there are many more decisions settled in an hour's worth of playing time.
That 5.26 percent house edge is pretty fat as casino games go. There are other games that are much more advantageous to play. Some examples include the Pass line wager at craps (1.41 percent) or using basic strategy at blackjack (less than one percent).
Speed of play is the key no matter what percentage you're dealing with. The longer and the faster you play, the more you subject yourself to the slings and arrows of the casino's advantage.
If you play slots, play at a more leisurely pace. If you play table games, play smart and learn to distinguish the good bets from the bad bets. It's all up to you.
Opinions are solely those of the writer. Reach him at jgbrokopp1@gmail.com.
