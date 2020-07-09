A closer look at the cost of playing casino games

In one-dimensional terms, no, it doesn't. But if you look beyond the bottom line and study the economics of gambling, you'll learn that the house edge is vitally important.

When you become aware of the advantages that casinos have on the different games, you become a much more intelligent player and hopefully a better one!

You'll learn how to avoid the bets that suck up inordinate percentages of your wagering dollars.

You will also develop the skills necessary for you to manipulate the system rather than the other way around.

Let's examine how house advantage really dictates what it costs you to play the games:

When we talk about "cost", winning and losing do not come into play. No matter how much you win or how much you lose, the house edge is constant. The cost is always there. When you win it means you won less than you should have won had you played the house on even terms.

It is important at this time to emphasize that bettors feel the pinch of house edge only when they win, even though they are still being pinched, but don't feel it, when they lose! Here's how: