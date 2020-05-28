Actor Garrett delivers 'Maximum Hope' through love of poker

"I was doing standup when I was 15 years old and in high school," he said. "It's funny, when Ray (Romano) and I worked the Mirage a number of years ago, we were back stage, looking at our notes, pacing back and forth, and picking at our nails. He looked at me and he said, 'It's so odd, here we are, 30 years later, and five minutes before we go on, and we still don't know'. That's what's great about stand-up.

"I feel so blessed to have had a good amount of success. TV has been great, I've done a little film, and I've done stage, which I really think I love the most because it's a combination of acting and stand-up, and because it's live. Stand-up comedy is the only thing that can humble the heck out of you in 10 minutes no matter how long you've been in this industry. It keeps it real."

Garrett takes his poker game to heart, but not to the extreme of being so serious that he doesn't also have fun.

"I really don't believe I'll ever take it to that point," he said. "To be perfectly honest, I don't have the mind for it. Phil Helmuth once walked up to me and said, 'You should really just go to your car'. I hung with him a little bit and he actually gave me the honor of sitting behind him at one point and allowing me to just watch him play."