Adventures with Benjamin on hold until casinos reopen

I, too, call retreat and head for another machine. Several full houses keep me alive, but the frustration of drawing three of a kind a couple of times and not completing the quad leaves me gasping with my Benjamin a shadow of his former self.

Something tells me to hunker down. On my next play my first card is an ace and the rest garbage. I hold the ace, toss the rest expecting little, and much to my amazement watch a quartet of fours pop up one by one. The electronic chorus plays until all 800 credits ($200) have registered. I'm back in the game.

Shortly thereafter I'm dealt three aces. In the wake of my earlier disappointments, I hold little hope for the fourth one to pop up in one of the two vacancies I've created. But sure enough, it does. Another 800 credit tune plays. Of course, by this time I'm regretting the fact the fifth card wasn't a "kicker", which would have meant 2,000 credits ($500), the greedy, thankless bum I am.

My new neighbor, who sat down minutes before, looks over and offers her congratulations. Meanwhile, both of us hear a serenade coming from a machine across the way that lasts long enough to mean only one thing: A royal flush. Ahh, the stuff of which video poker playing dreams are made!