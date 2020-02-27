Ameristar gamers have a chance at the MyChoice Millionaire Slot Tournament

The Region and the greater Chicagoland area are hotbeds for casino goers hoping to take a crack at winning a trip to Las Vegas and participating in the 2020 MyChoice Millionaire Slot Tournament.
The promotion is proprietary to casinos across the country operated by Penn National Gaming, Inc., the owner of Ameristar Hotel & Casino East Chicago, and Hollywood Casino Joliet and Hollywood Casino Aurora in Illinois.
All three properties share the MyChoice player’s rewards platform, which means all of them will be participating casinos in sending guests to the MyChoice Millionaire Slot Tournament to be held at the M Resort Spa Casino May 14 to 17.
You can start earning tier-based entries at Ameristar on Sunday (March 1) through March 27. All MyChoice members activate their entries on any drawing day, plus they will be awarded an additional entry for every 50 tier points earned playing slots and table games.
The drawings will be held on Fridays in March at 7, 8 and 9 p.m. At each of the first two drawings, three winners will be drawn. Each will select a pod with either $1,000 or $750 in MyCash. At the final drawing, three winners will be selected to each receive $1,500 in MyCash.
On Friday, March 27, there will be a 10 p.m. finale drawing at which four winners will be chosen to receive the grand prize: A trip to compete in the MyChoice Millionaire, a slot tournament exclusive to MyChoice members with a top prize of $1-million.
They will be joining all of the other winners from MyChoice locations across the country to compete in the winner-take-all tournament. Each prize package includes round-trip airfare and hotel accommodations at the M Resort Spa Casino.
You can earn tier-based entries at Hollywood Casino Joliet March 1 through March 20. Receive one additional entry for every 10 tier points earned, with 2-times multipliers on Saturday, March 7, and again on Saturday, March 14.
Entries must be activated on Friday, March 20, from 8:30 to 10 p.m. The grand prize drawing will be held at 10 p.m. when two winners will be randomly selected to win a seat at the MyChoice Millionaire Tournament.
The earning period at Hollywood Casino Aurora is March 1 through March 15. Tier-based entries are earned for every 10 tier points. On Saturdays, March 7 and March 14, players are eligible to earn 2-times entries.
Activate your entries on March 15 starting at 4 p.m. Then at the 6 p.m. finale drawing, two guests will win seats in the MyChoice Millionaire Tournament.
Please visit any of the properties for specific details, or mychoice.com/offers/mychoice-millionaire.
BONUS ROUND-UP
BLUE CHIP: Be on board this Saturday (Feb. 29) for the “Leap Year Giveaway” promotion. Seven winners each hour from 7 to 10 p.m. can elect to keep their $290 in B Rewards or “take a leap of faith” and draw from the drum for a chance at winning up to $2,900 in B Rewards. At the final drawing at 10 p.m., one more winner of a guaranteed $2,900 in B Rewards will be chosen. B Connected player’s club members receive one free entry into the drawing daily by swiping their card at the promotional kiosks through the day of the promotion. Earn more entries playing slots and table games. New members receive 100 free entries by joining B Connected.
FOUR WINDS: Word just in that the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians and its Four Winds Casino destinations have announced the dates for the 2020 Four Winds Invitational at Blackthorn Golf Club in South Bend. The ninth annual tournament, featuring a field of top professional women golfers from around the world, will take place Friday, June 12, through Sunday, June 14. The event has become one of the most popular stops on the Symetra Tour – Road to the LPGA annual tour. Officials are anticipating 144 golfers who will be competing for a $150,000 purse. More details to come.
HORSESHOE: The World Series of Poker Circuit heads into an eventful weekend of tournament action headlined by a Noon start on Friday (Feb. 28) of the $1,700 Main Event, which carries a $1-million guaranteed prize pool. The Hammond Property is the home of the largest Main Event on the entire circuit. Today (Thursday, Feb. 27) the $250,000 guaranteed multi-bag bonus event starts at Noon, followed later in the evening by the no-limit hold-em nightly tournament ($150 buy-in) and a $250 mega satellite for the Main Event. On Saturday (Feb. 29) there will be another $250,000 guaranteed multi-bag bonus event at 5 p.m. The no-limit hold’em senior event (players 50 years of age and older) will be held on Sunday (March 1). The buy-in is $400 for a $50,000 guaranteed prize pool. Also Sunday, the $2,200 no-limit hold’em high roller tournament ($2,200 buy-in) starts at 5 p.m. The 12-day tournament run, which boasts over $2-million in guaranteed prize pools, concludes on Monday (March 2). Please visit wsop.com/circuit for more information.
MAJESTIC STAR: There’s a big weekend of promotions in store for fans of the Gary property, including Friday (Feb. 28) for the final “Lucky in Love” cruise giveaway. Each hour from 7 to 10 p.m. five guests will win $300 in Promo Cash. At approximately 10 p.m. one grand prize winner will be awarded a cruise for two and luxury luggage containing up to $500 in cash. Then on “Leap Day” Saturday (Feb. 29) the final $50,000 “Leap into Love” drawings will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Every half-hour two guests will win $250 in Promo Cash and 300 bonus entries. At approximately 9 p.m. one winner will receive a $25,000 cash prize. Please visit the property’s Majestic Rewards player’s club center for complete information.
Opinions are solely those of the writer. Reach him at jgbrokopp1@gmail.com.