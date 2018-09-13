Jake Baumgartner fought long and hard to record his first championship in a live poker tournament at the Main Event of the Heartland Poker Tour which was held at Ameristar East Chicago Hotel & Casino last week.
Battling for over 11 hours, including 90 minutes of intense heads-up play, the Grand Rapids, Michigan, based pro made it worth the effort by collecting a $206,114 first prize plus a $3,500 package to the HPT championship also to be held at Ameristar East Chicago in November.
Generating a total prize pool of $940,320 from 653 players, the second most in 13 Heartland Poker Tour events at Ameristar, the Main Event keeps inching closer to the landmark $1 – million plateau with each stop at the East Chicago destination.
Competition at the final table was so intense among the nine players that it took 3 1/2 hours of play before the first elimination.
The title came down to Baumgartner facing Jason Mangold, a most formidable opponent who had the lead multiple times during the duel before the eventual winner took control with his stack of chips. Mangold earned $127,689 for his runner-up finish.
Ossama Estafanous, a dominant Heartland Poker Tour regular who was participating at his third final table at Ameristar East Chicago, finished third for a prize of $83,845. It was enough to move him into first place for HPT Player of the Year honors.
“The tournament was a huge success again,” said Korey Stewart, director of Marketing for the Heartland Poker Tour. “There were over 4,500 participants through the 12-day series of events.
“We’re extremely thankful for all of the support that Chicagoland poker players show HPT, which is why we’re coming back for our year-end championship which will take place Nov. 1 through Nov. 13.”
The victorious Baumgartner saw his career tournament winnings swell to $429,360. A regular competitor in Midwest poker circles as well as the World Series of Poker in Las Vegas, his previous best finish was fourth place ($53,569) in HPT’s Main Event in January of 2017.
For information about upcoming Heartland Poker Tour Events, including the year-end $2,500 championship at Ameristar East Chicago, please visit hptpoker.com.
BONUS ROUND-UP
BLUE CHIP: Development of a significant expansion of the Michigan City property’s meetings and event center will begin late this fall. It will add nearly 15,000 square feet, giving Blue Chip more than 45,000 square feet of rentable space. It will include a new 11,000 square foot ballroom divisible into six smaller rooms and 3,800 square feet of pre-function space. It is expected to be completed in the fall of 2019.
“This expansion is another example of our commitment to the Michigan City Community and the state of Indiana, further strengthening our reputation as this region’s premier tourism, entertainment, and meeting destination,” said Ted Bogich, executive vice-president of operations for Boyd Gaming, operator of Blue Chip.
FOUR WINDS: You’ll find “4X the Fun” at each of the Four Winds locations in New Buffalo, Hartford, Dowagiac, and South Bend on Friday (Sept. 14). Four ATV’s and $12,000 in cash and instant credit will be given away from 5 to 11 p.m. (EDT). Every hour from 5 until 8 p.m. two winners will be selected at each property to receive $250 in instant credit/free slot play. The 9 p.m. drawing will see one winner at each property take home a Yamaha Kodiak ATV equipped with a trailer. Then at 10 p.m. one guest at each location will be awarded $1,000 in cash. Please visit the W Player’s Club for complete details.
HARRAH’S JOLIET: This month is your opportunity to “Experience the Empire” by winning your share of $25,000 in prizes and a qualifying spot for a chance to win one of eight VIP travel experiences. Total Rewards members have the opportunity to earn five-times entries with their slot and table game play every Monday in September. The grand finale drawing is set for Saturday, Sept. 29.
HOLLYWOOD JOLIET: The $40,000 “Pamper Yourself Drawings” are being held every Wednesday in September. To enter, swipe your Marquee Rewards player’s club card at any promotional kiosk starting at 4 p.m. on the days of the promotion. Four winners will be selected at hourly drawings from 4 to 7p.m., each of whom will win a $500 cash prize. Two grand prize winners will be selected at 8:30 p.m. to each win $2,000 in cash. Earn entries each promotional day playing slots and table games.
HORSESHOE: This is your month to get in on the $10,000 “Experience the Empire” drawings exclusively for Total Rewards player’s club members every Saturday. Activate your entries between 4 and 8:45 p.m. Stay for the 5 to 9 p.m. drawings. The top three winners will take home a share of $4,500 in free play. The $30,000 finale will be held on Sept. 29. Two winners will win a trip to Las Vegas, a VIP drawing entry, and a share of $8,500 in free play.
MAJESTIC STAR: “Samsung Saturdays” are in the promotional spotlight all month long at the Gary property from 6 until 10 p.m. Four winners will be randomly selected each hour, each of whom will receive their choice of a 55-inch Samsung Smart HDTV or $500 in Promo Cash. Please visit Majestic Rewards on property for complete information.