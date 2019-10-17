The annual Global Gaming Expo, the largest exposition of its kind, was held this week in Las Vegas.
It is an opportunity for gaming developers, researchers and manufacturers from around the world to get together for networking and to unveil their new product lines.
The Expo also gives casino-goers a sneak peek at the new games and technologies that will be appearing on gaming floors across the nation in the near future.
One booth that is always high on the list of attendees to visit is Aristocrat Technologies, Inc., creator of the some of the most prolific, imaginative, and engaging slot games found in casinos around the world.
It seems Aristocrat never disappoints with the show-stoppers it unveils, including such iconic games as the wildly popular “Buffalo” franchise and most recently the “Lightning Link” concept that has taken slot floors by storm.
This year is no exception with the launch of the next revolution of “hold and spin” in the premier of “Dollar Storm,” yet another evolution of “Lightning Link”.
“We’re excited to unveil Dollar Storm as the next evolution of slot play that sets Aristocrat apart in game development,” said John Hanlin, vice president of commercial strategy for Aristocrat Gaming Operations. “Dollar Storm combines the best award-winning aspects of both Lightning Link and Dragon Link, adds new titles, more denomination choices and a $50,000 ‘rapid hit’ multi-site progressive for great jackpot action. In short, Dollar Storm incorporates all the attributes our players love with new enhancements sure to excite them.”
Dollar Storm, which debuts in Aristocrat’s revolutionary MarsX cabinet with modular, interchangeable features to amplify game play, will offer five levels of progressive jackpots. At locations where the multi-site jackpot is available, the progressives can be won on any bet on any denomination played, an industry first.
Four new games will be included in the Dollar Storm library, including “Emperors Treasure”, “Caribbean Gold”, “Egyptian Jewels”, and “Ninja Moon”. Each of them features a unique spin on the popular “free games” bonus.
Another new game Aristocrat is unveiling in partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products is “Crazy Rich Asians.” It is heavily themed with sights and sounds from the 2018 blockbuster movie of the same name.
Aristocrat has also licensed “Star Trek: The Next Generation” from CBS Consumer Products.
“We are big fans of ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation,, and our design and development teams have taken that inspiration and combined it with their passion for play,” Hanlin said.
Slot fans will also be delighted to see their beloved Buffalo slot game introduced in the MarsX cabinet with “Buffalo Gold Revolution,” which integrates progressive jackpots into the Buffalo Gold brand for the first time, plus the addition of a bonus wheel.
BONUS ROUND-UP
AMERISTAR: The “Friday Frenzy” promotion is being held every Friday this month with drawings scheduled hourly from 7 to 10 p.m. Four winners will be selected at the first three drawings, each of whom will be awarded $500 in free slot play. Four winners will each win $1,000 in cash at the final drawing. Mychoice players club members earn entries daily based on tier, plus additional entries for every 50 tier points earned playing slots and table games. Bonus days are every Monday and Tuesday when entries can be earned for every 25 tier points.
BLUE CHIP: The “High Hand” promotion is being held in the Michigan City’s dedicated poker room Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The prize, which starts at $300, will be awarded every three hours to the player who has the highest hand. If no one qualifies, the prize will be increased by $150 and roll over to the next award period until it reaches $1,200 where it will stand until a qualifying high hand is reached. The prize will then be reset at $300. The highest hand must be four deuces or better to qualify, and both hole cards must play to qualify. With four of a kind, the player must have a pair in their hand. There must be a minimum of four players dealt in at the beginning of the hand and a minimum of $20 in the pot to qualify.
HORSESHOE: The World Series of Poker Circuit swings into its final weekend with the headline attraction, the $1-million guaranteed Main Event, scheduled to start on Friday (Oct. 18) and continuing into Saturday. The buy-in for this prestigious tournament is $1,700. The $400 no limit hold’em multi-bag bonus tournament began on Wednesday of this week. Held in six flights, it has a guaranteed $300,000 prize pool and cash incentives. The $2,200 High Roller no limit hold’em re-entry tournament is set for Sunday (Oct. 20). All participants in WSOP U.S. Circuit events compete for eligibility to participate in the $1-million Global Casino Championship. For additional information and a complete tournament schedule, please visit wsop.com/circuit online.
MAJESTIC STAR: The re-energized poker room at the Gary property is bustling with tournament and promotional activity. Tournaments are scheduled every day of the week. The buy-ins range from $50 for a chance to play for a $1,000 guaranteed prize pool, up to $250 for the Saturday evening tournament and a $10,000 guaranteed prize pool. All of the tournaments are eligible for the Bad Beat Jackpot and the Player of the Month promotion. The Player of the Month criteria stipulates each tournament entry awards the player 10 points. Each “cash” receives one point for every dollar won. Two dollars of each tournament are extracted to fund the promotional pool. At the end of every month, the total is divided by one hundred dollars to determine the number of winners by points. All winners are awarded seats into the $100 Sunday 3:00 p.m. tournament on the first Sunday of the following month.
There are numerous promotions at the cash games. Mondays starting at 6:00 a.m., the first 10 players to play three hours of cash will win a $50 tournament seat in the Monday No Limit Hold’em tournament that starts at 11 a.m. Additionally, every Monday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., the “Two Jacks!” promotion is in force. The player with the first hand of pocket jacks each hour will win $75. Every Tuesday it’s “Chase the Queens!” also from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The first hand of pocket queens each hour will collect $75. Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. it’s “Long Live the Kings!”. The first hand to show pocket kings each hour will be awarded $75. On Thursdays from 2 p.m. to 12 a.m. the “Aces Freeroll!” promotion is held. The first hand of pocket aces each hour will win a $100 Sunday 3 p.m. tournament seat. Finally, there’s a fun promotion in effect daily 24 hours. It’s the “Seven Card Stud!” promo. Every player will receive $25 for each hand of quads that is made.
Call the poker room directly at 219-977-7777, Ext. 7444, for any questions regarding the tournament and promotional schedules, as well as the cash games that are held seven days a week, 24-hours a day. The promotional and tournament schedule is available at majesticstarcasino.com/casino/poker.