Aristocrat slots added to the Illinois video gaming terminal mix

The booming Illinois video gaming terminal (VGT) market received a huge boost with the announcement that Aristocrat Technologies, maker of some of the most popular slot games worldwide, has finally been added to the mix.
Aristocrat was conspicuous by its absence as far as the manufacturers and game selections were concerned.
The gaming developer and manufacturer was actually poised to enter the market last winter, but when the COVID-19 pandemic hit and Illinois became the first state to close its gaming industry, the company put its plans on hold.
The company has released an 8-game multipack of games that were customized for the state’s VGT requirements, including the incredibly successful Buffalo franchise, Fast Frankie’s Roaring Jackpots, Prosperity Cats, Sizzling Phoenix, Sky Rider Golden Amulet, Sunset Tusk and Wild Lepre’Coins.
The first units were deployed on July 1. Since then over 300 games have been installed in locations around the state, giving gaming enthusiasts their first opportunity to play Aristocrat slots, including the “franchise player” Buffalo, outside of a casino environment.
“We are excited to bring Aristocrat’s player-favorite games to the Illinois market,” said Kurt Gissane, Aristocrat’s vice-president of sales for North America. “Our design team is the best in the business. When we challenged them with the task of taking eight of our most popular titles and creating new gaming experiences to meet Illinois’ VGT guidelines, the team responded with an exciting new game suite that delivers on the brand promise of each title coupled with the latest Illinois Gaming Board standards that include a higher max bet and higher top award.”
The video gaming terminal gaming market in Illinois was launched in 2012. There are now 7,137 locations statewide (none in Chicago) housing a total of 35,680 games. Last year the limit of the number of units any one location can have was raised from five to six.
VGT gaming sites include a variety of businesses that have a liquor license, including bars, taverns, restaurants, truck stops, gas stations and convenience stores. In 2019 the industry generated over $1.6 billion in revenues.
BONUS ROUND-UP
BLUE CHIP: The Game, home of some of the best meal-time fare in the Region, has a dandy $8 lunch special served weekly from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. On Mondays it’s a meatball sub served on a hoagie bun. “Taco Tuesdays” includes two beef or chicken tacos served with tortilla chips and salsa. On Wednesdays enjoy an All-American double bacon cheeseburger with fries. Every Thursday, feast on Hoisin rib tips served with lo mein noodles. On Fridays the special is fried lake perch complete with tartar sauce, coleslaw and fries.
FOUR WINDS: If you’d like to take a crack at winning one of two Harley-Davidson Street 750 motorcycles or a share of $5,000 in cash or Instant Credit, you better head on over to Four Winds South Bend on Friday, Sept. 25. The motorcycles will be given away at 7 and 9 p.m. (EDT). W Club members receive one free entry daily through the day of the promotion by visiting any Four Winds Casino destination. Guest must be present at Four Winds South Bend to win.
Meanwhile, over at Four Winds Hartford and Dowagiac, a John Deere Lawn Mower will be given away in the $20,000 “Love Your Lawn” promotion on Friday, Sept. 25. Hourly drawings will take place from 5 to 10 p.m. (EDT). A grand prize winner will be chosen at 9 p.m. to win a John Deere X758 Signature Series lawn mower at each location. W Club members receive one complimentary entry daily by visiting a promotional kiosk at any Four Winds Casino location. Guests must be present at Four Winds Hartford or Four Winds Dowagiac to win.
HORSESHOE: The professional football season is finally here! Caesars Entertainment is celebrating with the free NFL Pick’em weekly contest with over 1,000 chances to score with a share of over $1-million in prizes now through Jan. 3, 2021. The $60,000 in weekly prizes includes $20,000 for first, $2,500 for the second through fifth place finishers, $1,000 for the sixth through 10th place finishers, and 50,000 Reward Credits (estimated retail value $500) for the 11th through 60th place finishers. Register with the “play now” link at caesars.com/horseshoe-hammond. Make your weekly picks for the Sunday and Monday NFL games only. Activate your picks by earning at least one Tier Credit through the gaming week. You’ll then receive your points and be added to the leaderboard. Complete rules are available online at the site.
MAJESTIC STAR: The Gary property’s promotional bandwagon rolls on this month with a variety of opportunities. Housewarming Hotseats continues every Friday – Sunday through Sept. 27. From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. one winner every hour will be awarded $250 in free slot play and a housewarming gift. At 8 p.m. a grand prize winner will receive $500 in free slot play and a kitchen appliance.
The “Win the Room of Your Dreams” giveaway continues every Sunday this month. Earn entries with your Majestic Rewards card to be eligible to win a $5,000 home entertainment studio on Sunday (Sept. 13), a $5,000 outdoor living space on Sept. 20, and a $20,000 kitchen grand finale on Sept. 27.
The Tailgate from Home promotion is being held now every Monday – Thursday through Oct. 1. Earn 100 points in the same gaming day and then print out your voucher at a promotional kiosk to receive your complimentary outdoor gear. Receive a folding chair Sept. 7 through Sept. 10; a backpack cooler Sept. 14 -17; another folding chair Sept. 21 – 24 and a canopy Sept. 28 – Oct. 1.
Please visit majesticstarcasino.com for all the details.
Gallery: Regionites mask up amid coronavirus pandemic
Roni and Griffin Gold
Alicia Vara
Marzena Poreba
Jason Glisan
Antonio Uribe
Nathan Donaldson
Pat Pullara
Harry Bielawski
Jennifer Nadgerman
Cheryl Smith
Jeannie Pritchard and Bob Frankovich
Elizabeth Castillo-Rivera
Antwoine Johnson
Richard Dvorscak
Mary Kerley
Joseph McCullough
Tiffany Collins
Susan El-Naggar
Debbie Walton Sexton
Danie Collins
Beth Hobbs
Natalie Ladd
Troy and Jennifer McQuen
John Gescheidler
Jessica Trunk
Speros Batistatos
Chris and Teri Grotte
Sean and Kieran Harris
Archie Gallup
Tee Bettelyoun
Christiana Howton
Orville Redenbacher statue
Masked benefactor
Gallery
Opinions are solely those of the writer. Reach him at jgbrokopp1@gmail.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!