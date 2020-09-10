Aristocrat slots added to the Illinois video gaming terminal mix

Meanwhile, over at Four Winds Hartford and Dowagiac, a John Deere Lawn Mower will be given away in the $20,000 “Love Your Lawn” promotion on Friday, Sept. 25. Hourly drawings will take place from 5 to 10 p.m. (EDT). A grand prize winner will be chosen at 9 p.m. to win a John Deere X758 Signature Series lawn mower at each location. W Club members receive one complimentary entry daily by visiting a promotional kiosk at any Four Winds Casino location. Guests must be present at Four Winds Hartford or Four Winds Dowagiac to win.

HORSESHOE: The professional football season is finally here! Caesars Entertainment is celebrating with the free NFL Pick’em weekly contest with over 1,000 chances to score with a share of over $1-million in prizes now through Jan. 3, 2021. The $60,000 in weekly prizes includes $20,000 for first, $2,500 for the second through fifth place finishers, $1,000 for the sixth through 10th place finishers, and 50,000 Reward Credits (estimated retail value $500) for the 11th through 60th place finishers. Register with the “play now” link at caesars.com/horseshoe-hammond. Make your weekly picks for the Sunday and Monday NFL games only. Activate your picks by earning at least one Tier Credit through the gaming week. You’ll then receive your points and be added to the leaderboard. Complete rules are available online at the site.