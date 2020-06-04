As the reopening of casinos nears, time to get a handle on dice

Wrong or "Don't" bettors are generally despised by right bettors. They usually stand at one of the corners of the table, silent and inconspicuous.

This columnist has always taken delight in watching them lose. Nothing makes me happier than to watch a shooter make his point when there's a stack of chips sitting in the "Don't pass" section of the layout.

Don't bettors wait patiently for seven to be rolled. When and if it is, they must celebrate in silence and collect their "ill-gotten gains" without fanfare.

Right betting is a team sport. Wrong betting is for loners. Yet the true beauty of the game of craps lies in the fact that players may capitalize on both hot and cold playing situations. Is there another game in the casino that affords you that luxury?

When the blackjack dealer is beating the table hand after hand, the only escape is to quit playing or move on. Can you bet that the dealer's hand will beat yours? In some ways the insurance bet allows you to do this, but only when the dealer is showing an ace. Even then, it's generally a bad bet percentage wise.

In craps, cold tables are regarded as ones where the seven is popping up with regularity. They're the kind of tables where shooter after shooter rolls a point, pops a number or two, and then sevens out.