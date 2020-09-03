Better late than never: It's Kentucky Derby Saturday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The traditional date of the Kentucky Derby on the first Saturday in May ran into the rude arrival of the Covid-19 pandemic this year and had to be postponed.

At first there was the question of if it would be run at all this year. Very soon, however, it was announced that its 2020 home would be the first Saturday in September which makes it the sports highlight of the upcoming Labor Day weekend.

This 146th edition of the fabled “Run for the Roses” won’t look anything like what we’re used to seeing. Not only will there be no fans in the infield partying up a storm, there will be no fans at the track, period. No lavish ladies Derby Day hats, no mint juleps.

Traditionally well over 150,000 people pack the stands and the infield for the Kentucky Derby, but this year health and safety precautions will limit the entertainment to the race track itself where the top 3-year-old thoroughbreds in the world will compete over 1 ¼ miles for fame and glory.

Long renowned as the “greatest two minutes in sports” (the time it takes for a competitor to run 1 ¼ miles), the Kentucky Derby is normally the historic first jewel of racing’s coveted Triple Crown. But this is not a normal year.