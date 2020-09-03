Better late than never: It's Kentucky Derby Saturday

The traditional date of the Kentucky Derby on the first Saturday in May ran into the rude arrival of the Covid-19 pandemic this year and had to be postponed.
At first there was the question of if it would be run at all this year. Very soon, however, it was announced that its 2020 home would be the first Saturday in September which makes it the sports highlight of the upcoming Labor Day weekend.
This 146th edition of the fabled “Run for the Roses” won’t look anything like what we’re used to seeing. Not only will there be no fans in the infield partying up a storm, there will be no fans at the track, period. No lavish ladies Derby Day hats, no mint juleps.
Traditionally well over 150,000 people pack the stands and the infield for the Kentucky Derby, but this year health and safety precautions will limit the entertainment to the race track itself where the top 3-year-old thoroughbreds in the world will compete over 1 ¼ miles for fame and glory.
Long renowned as the “greatest two minutes in sports” (the time it takes for a competitor to run 1 ¼ miles), the Kentucky Derby is normally the historic first jewel of racing’s coveted Triple Crown. But this is not a normal year.
This year the Belmont Stakes, which has long been the third and climactic race in the Triple Crown series, was held first. The June 20 race, which was pared back from its traditional 1 ½ miles marathon to 1 1/8 miles, was captured by Tiz the Law.
The traditional middle jewel of the Triple Crown, the Preakness Stakes, will be the curtain closer in 2020 with a Saturday, Oct. 3 running date.
The Derby serves as a reminder of just how close the very different worlds of casino entertainment and horse racing have become.
Many regions of the country have “racino” operations which incorporate a unique blend of casino gambling and pari-mutuel wagering under one roof. Hawthorne Race Course in Stickney, Illinois, will open as a racino in 2021.
Picking the Derby winner was once upon a time THE hot topic of conversation in Las Vegas sports books. When the starting gate sprang open to send the field of 3-year-olds on their way, thoroughbred racing once again was king of the sporting world, even if only for a fleeting two minutes.
Playing slot machines and casino table games is far different from handicapping the races. Because the pursuits share the common thread of gambling, casinos and race tracks have become what can best be described as "strange bedfellows".
Derby Day at Churchill Downs is woven in the very fabric of Americana. The gamble takes a back seat to the pageantry and spectacle, something that the casino gambling industry will likely never be able to emulate.
There are about 53,000 seats at Churchill, but approximately 156,000 are normally present for the Kentucky Derby. In addition to the standing room, there is always in the neighborhood of 65,000 people in the infield where every segment of American culture is represented in some fashion.
Is there another major sporting event in the world for which you can purchase a standing room or infield ticket for $40 and experience an entire day of entertainment? I don't think so.
It's rather unfortunate that for a sport desperately seeking to build a new base of fans, the one race that everybody pays attention to also happens to be the most difficult of all to predict the winner.
The frustrations experienced by Derby bettors do not necessarily translate to the day-in, day-out races held at tracks around the country. Bettors who take their handicapping seriously often reap the fruits of their labors. Handicapping the races is not as difficult as the Kentucky Derby makes it look.
Saturday’s 2020 Kentucky Derby will be broadcast on NBC starting at 1:30 p.m. (CDT). The likely favorite will be Belmont Stakes winner Tiz the Law, who added the Travers Stakes to his laurels earlier this month.
One sure way to have fun is to make it a Kentucky Derby party at home. Churchill Downs has created a website for you to do just that at kentuckyderby.com/party where you will find all kinds of ideas to make it a traditional Derby Day extravaganza in your own home.
The site features traditional Kentucky Derby menus and cocktail recipes, including the famous Mint Julep of course! You’ll also be able to track the contenders leading up to the race, discover ideas and links for all the “swag” of an at-home Derby party, tips on how to bet on the race, plus a link to win a Derby experience live at Churchill Downs in 2021.
For even more interactive Derby Day activities, please visit https://sports.nbcsports.com/2020/08/24/kentucky-derby-at-home-party-pack/ where you can download the NBC Sports “Kentucky Derby At-Home Party Pack”.
BONUS ROUND-UP
FOUR WINDS: The Four Winds Casino destinations in New Buffalo, South Bend, Dowagiac, and Hartford are a collective hub of Labor Day weekend promotional activity with the $150,000 “Supercharge Challenge”.
You could drive away in one of three Dodge Challenger R/T vehicles that will be given away on Sunday (Sept. 6) from Noon until 10 p.m. (EDT).
Two winners of $1,000 in instant credit/free slot play will be selected at Noon, 1, 2,4, 5, 7 and 8 pm. The automobiles will be awarded in drawings at 3, 6, and 9 p.m. A final drawing at 10 p.m. will award $1,000 in cash to two winners.
W Club members receive one free entry now through promotion day by swiping their players card at a promotional kiosk at any Four Winds casino location. Players may earn additional entries by playing slots and table games using their card.
Opinions are solely those of the writer.
