Betting on sports goes from strange bedfellows to two peas in a pod

The sacred barrier that existed between legal wagering and professional and collegiate sporting events was torn down only last year, yet it seems much longer than that in light of the floodgates of popularity that have been opened to create new revenue streams for states and new options for bettors.
The Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act of 1992 banned sports betting in the United States, with the exception of pari-mutuel horse racing, dog racing and jai lai.
An exemption was made for the State of Nevada, and, curiously enough, the states of Oregon, Montana, and Delaware, which at one time conducted sports lotteries.
Congress also provided a one-year window of opportunity for states which operated licensed gaming for the previous 10-year period to pass laws permitting sports wagering.
New Jersey was the obvious recipient of this grace period because of that state’s Atlantic City casino gambling industry, but the legislature never acted upon it.
Back in 2009, lawmakers in New Jersey wanted another chance, while then Governor of Delaware, Jack Markell, expressed interest to get his state back in the game.
At the same time, Frank Fahrenkopf, then president of the American Gaming Association, acknowledged to this columnist that “the NCAA, NFL, NHL, MLB, and others are very unhappy with what has happened in Delaware”.
The NFL even filed a legal brief against the measure with the Delaware State Supreme Court.
“During the time the national commission was doing its work in 1998 and 1999, there was testimony from law enforcement that every year in the United States, there is up to $380-billion gambled on sports, and less than one percent of it is legal,” Fahrenkopf said.
He also stated that the “Justice Department has consistently been very, very tough on all forms of sports wagering”.
How dramatically positions and attitudes changed 10 years later!
The wall came tumbling down, paving the wave for a tidal wave of sports betting companies, some of which already existed as “fantasy sports” outlets, to cash in on the gravy train of legal sports betting to form alliances with casino companies and partnerships with professional sports franchises.
The Chicago Bears, for example, aligned with the PointsBet sports betting brand as the official sports betting partner of the famed “Monsters of the Midway”.
PointsBet, which conducts business as one of eight legal online sportsbooks in Indiana, also formed a partnership with the Indianapolis Colts, as well as the Indiana Pacers of the NBA, Detroit Tigers of MLB and the Colorado Avalanche of the NHL.
DraftKings formed an alliance with the Chicago Cubs, which will eventually mean a sportsbook with retail sports betting located at Wrigley Field.
The sports betting giant also has inked deals with the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles of the NFL, the Philadelphia 76ers of the NBA, the Colorado Rockies of MLB, and a partner with PointsBet with the Indiana Pacers.
BetMGM, a division of parent company MGM Resorts, is teamed with the New York Jets, Tennessee Titans, Las Vegas Raiders, Detroit Lions, and a partner with FanDuel and Betfred USA with the Denver Broncos of the NFL.
William Hill, another sports betting company, has deals with the Vegas Golden Knights and is a partner with FanDuel in the New Jersey Devils of the NHL.
Yet another company, BetRivers, formed an alliance with the two NHL teams based in Pennsylvania, the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Philadelphia Flyers.
DraftKings is one of the leaders of the sports betting “gold rush” to be sure. It also has a deal with the PGA Tour (which also has FanDuel, BetMGM, and PointsBet) as well as ESPN, which will allow the company to integrate its sports betting services into the broadcast titan’s digital platforms.
FanDuel’s imagination with sports betting took it to unusual heights during the NBA playoffs. The company partnered with MTN DEW for free contests with NBA themed swag as prizes.
One of BetMGM’s plum clients is NASCAR. The deal includes utilization of the NASCAR logo.
PointsBet inked a contract with NBC Sports/NBC Universal which gives it branding opportunities across the broadcast giant’s digital and TV platforms.
FOX Bet and TheScore Bet are two other wagering companies that will be making their presence felt within the sports industry.
Telling hints that the professional sports world was changing its attitude about gambling actually were revealed a decade ago when the NFL owners voted to permit teams to sign licensing agreements with state-sponsored lotteries.
This was a line that had already been crossed by franchises in MLB, NBA and NHL, but it was truly groundbreaking for the conservative leadership of the NFL.
The New England Patriots jumped on board the day after the position was signed, inking a deal with the Massachusetts State Lottery for a Patriots-themed instant ticket.
In 2009, the famed Budweiser billboard that had a high-profile presence for so many years on the left field rooftop across the street from Wrigley Field was replaced with Horseshoe Casino Hammond’s golden horseshoe logo.
Horseshoe itself had partnered with the Chicago Bulls for naming rights since 2007 and had a highly visible presence in the visiting team’s locker room.
That same year, Potawatomi Casino in Milwaukee was named a presenting sponsor for the Milwaukee Brewers.
It entitled the casino property to local advertising rights on radio and in print, in-stadium signage (including the home team and visiting team dugout tops), and sponsorship on regular season game tickets.
The hand writing of what was to be was on the wall.
Roni and Griffin Gold
Alicia Vara
Marzena Poreba
Jason Glisan
Antonio Uribe
Nathan Donaldson
Pat Pullara
Harry Bielawski
Jennifer Nadgerman
Cheryl Smith
Jeannie Pritchard and Bob Frankovich
Elizabeth Castillo-Rivera
Antwoine Johnson
Richard Dvorscak
Mary Kerley
Joseph McCullough
Tiffany Collins
Susan El-Naggar
Debbie Walton Sexton
Danie Collins
Beth Hobbs
Natalie Ladd
Troy and Jennifer McQuen
John Gescheidler
Jessica Trunk
Speros Batistatos
Chris and Teri Grotte
Sean and Kieran Harris
Archie Gallup
Tee Bettelyoun
Christiana Howton
Orville Redenbacher statue
Masked benefactor
Gallery
Opinions are solely those of the writer. Reach him at jgbrokopp1@gmail.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!