Betting on sports goes from strange bedfellows to two peas in a pod

The NFL even filed a legal brief against the measure with the Delaware State Supreme Court.

“During the time the national commission was doing its work in 1998 and 1999, there was testimony from law enforcement that every year in the United States, there is up to $380-billion gambled on sports, and less than one percent of it is legal,” Fahrenkopf said.

He also stated that the “Justice Department has consistently been very, very tough on all forms of sports wagering”.

How dramatically positions and attitudes changed 10 years later!

The wall came tumbling down, paving the wave for a tidal wave of sports betting companies, some of which already existed as “fantasy sports” outlets, to cash in on the gravy train of legal sports betting to form alliances with casino companies and partnerships with professional sports franchises.

The Chicago Bears, for example, aligned with the PointsBet sports betting brand as the official sports betting partner of the famed “Monsters of the Midway”.

PointsBet, which conducts business as one of eight legal online sportsbooks in Indiana, also formed a partnership with the Indianapolis Colts, as well as the Indiana Pacers of the NBA, Detroit Tigers of MLB and the Colorado Avalanche of the NHL.