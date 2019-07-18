There’s always so much going on at the casinos that sometimes you just have to lean back and take it all in.
Here’s a “Bonus Round-Up” of everything that’s happening at properties in the Region and in Illinois this week and next:
AMERISTAR: Watch for the East Chicago property to be represented on Sunday (July 21) in the 40th annual Chinatown Summer Fair which will be held from 10 to 7 p.m. Also, the next “Jackpot Winners Drawing” is set for next Thursday (July 25). It is an exclusive event for guests who win a taxable jackpot of $1,200 or more during July. Hourly drawings will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Five winners at each drawing will each be awarded $1,000 in free slot play.
BLUE CHIP: The best deal in the Region for casino-goers ages 50 and older is the popular “Young at Heart” promotion every Monday. B Connected Sapphire tier players club members and above enjoy perks that include 50 % off a buffet or one meal either at The Game or Nelson ‘s Deli, plus 9-times points on slots and 5-times points on video poker after earning 5 tier credits from 6 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on promotion days. Please visit bconnectedonline.com for details and restrictions.
Activate your entries on Friday (July 26) to be eligible for the Progressive Payout jackpots. Five winners will draw for $5,000 at the 8 p.m. drawing, five winners will draw for $20,000 at the 9 p.m. drawing and 15 winners will draw for $15,000 at the 10 p.m. drawing. Each month, if there isn’t a winner, the first jackpot increases by $1,000, the second jackpot increases by $4,000, and the grand jackpot increases by $15,000 for the next month’s drawing. They’ll continue to roll over every month until October when all of the jackpots are guaranteed to be given away. Please visit the B Connected player’s club counter for all the details.
FOUR WINDS: There was a major celebration at a poker table at the South Bend location recently when a “Bad Beat” jackpot totaling $166,026.20 was divided among eight players. The Bad Beat jackpot at the property is a progressive that resets to just under $100,000 when there is a winner. It is paid when four-of-a-kind gets beat by a higher four-of-a-kind. The losing hand was held by a player from Benton Harbor, Michigan, who wished to remain anonymous. He collected 50% of the jackpot, or $83,013.10. The other half was shared among all the other players at the table.
Don’t miss the Four Winds New Buffalo exclusive promotion on Saturday (July 20) for your chance to win one of four Vespa Primavera scooters or a share of $3,000 in cash or instant credit. At the first hourly drawing at 4 p.m. (EDT), two winners will be picked to win $500 in cash. At 7 p.m., two winners will receive $500 in instant credit/free slot play. A Vespa Primavera will be given away at 5, 6, 8 and 9 p.m. There will be a $1,000 last chance cash drawing at 10 p.m. W Club members may earn entries through the day of the promotion. Winners must be present.
HARRAH’S JOLIET: Friday (July 19) is the second and final “Lucky 7’s” drawing this month. Earn entries from 8 a.m. to 8:45 p.m., and then activate them from 2 to 8:50 p.m. Every 15 minutes from 4 to 9 p.m., one winner will be chosen to win a tier based free play prize: Gold - $100, Platinum - $250, Diamond - $500, and Seven Stars - $777.
HOLLYWOOD JOLIET: If you win a taxable jackpot ($1,200 or more) or a promotional prize over $100 in cash value between June 1, 2019 and July 26, 2019, you will be invited to the $15,000 “Jackpot Party” on Friday, July 26. Bring your entries with you starting at 3 p.m. Every hour from 4 to 8 p.m. two winners will be chosen to take home $1,000 cash. At the 9 p.m. grand prize drawing one winner will receive $5,000 cash.
The “Bank on Us” hot seat drawings continue every Tuesday this month. Every hour from Noon to 8 p.m. two winners will receive $150 each in free slot play. Mychoice player’s club cards must be properly inserted in any slot or video poker game at the time of the drawing for the player to be eligible.
HORSESHOE: A big $20,000 baccarat tournament will be held in the Le Cheng Asian gaming room next Thursday (July 25) from 6 p.m. to Midnight. Invited guests will receive a complimentary entry. Others may buy in for $100 cash, 10,000 Reward Credits, or earn 200 Tier Credits with their Caesar’s Total Rewards player’s card. Registration is from 4 to 8 p.m. at the gaming room podium. The winner will receive $10,000 cash, followed by $5,000 for second, $3,000 for third, $1,000 for fourth, and $500 for fifth and sixth.
The first through fifth place finishers will also be awarded a finalist position in the Total Rewards Baccarat Series Finale Tournament at the Paris in Las Vegas, Dec. 13 – 16, 2019. They will also receive a 4-night hotel stay at the Paris and round-trip airfare for two. Reservations are required.
Please visit Le Cheng on property or horseshoehammond.com for details and the complete tournament structure.
MAJESTIC STAR: The Mid-States Poker Tour returns to the casino’s dedicated poker room next week. Daily satellite tournaments for $65 and $250 buy-ins, along with no-limit hold’em tournaments, are scheduled Thursday through Sunday, July 25 through Aug. 16. The $1,100 Main Event, which will carry a $200,000 guaranteed prize pool, will take place Friday, Aug. 16 through Sunday, Aug. 18. Please visit msptpoker.com for a complete schedule or call the poker room at 219-977-7777, Ext. 7444, and a member of poker room manager Nick Zacny’s staff will be happy to assist.
In other news from the Gary property, the $200 “Hot Seat” promotion is being held every Tuesday this month. Two winners will be randomly selected every 20 minutes on promotion days from Noon until 8 p.m. to win $100 in Promo Cash. Winners must be present and actively playing a slot machine with their Majestic Rewards player’s card properly inserted.