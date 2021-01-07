Bonus rounds can be an expensive lure if you're not careful

Every casino goer can confirm it’s easy to fall into the trap of playing a slot machine longer than you had intended.

In a majority of instances, it happens because you are waiting for "just one more bonus round" on one of the video games that have taken over casino floors nationwide.

There's no doubt about it; interactive bonus and free spin rounds are the new carrot-on-a-stick for slot players. They keep players pushing the machine's "play" button far more than pulling the handle on traditional spinning reel slots did when the only lure was an elusive jackpot.

The lesson to be learned is just that it is never wise to chase jackpots, so is it financially damaging to chase bonus rounds.

Jackpots and bonus rounds are very different. The former, when hit, fulfills the promise of a sizable win. It's generally the top award the machine can pay and comes with all the associated bells and whistles.

Getting into a bonus round, on the other hand, offers no guarantee for a big win; just a "maybe". But that's a mighty big five-letter word for many people, who will play longer, spend more, and worse yet, put all their winnings back, in quest of catching one.