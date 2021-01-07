Bonus rounds can be an expensive lure if you're not careful

Every casino goer can confirm it’s easy to fall into the trap of playing a slot machine longer than you had intended.
In a majority of instances, it happens because you are waiting for "just one more bonus round" on one of the video games that have taken over casino floors nationwide.
There's no doubt about it; interactive bonus and free spin rounds are the new carrot-on-a-stick for slot players. They keep players pushing the machine's "play" button far more than pulling the handle on traditional spinning reel slots did when the only lure was an elusive jackpot.
The lesson to be learned is just that it is never wise to chase jackpots, so is it financially damaging to chase bonus rounds.
Jackpots and bonus rounds are very different. The former, when hit, fulfills the promise of a sizable win. It's generally the top award the machine can pay and comes with all the associated bells and whistles.
Getting into a bonus round, on the other hand, offers no guarantee for a big win; just a "maybe". But that's a mighty big five-letter word for many people, who will play longer, spend more, and worse yet, put all their winnings back, in quest of catching one.
The "catch", however, is significant. Slots are mathematically programmed to pay sizable jackpots infrequently. The odds are very tall against lining up the jackpot symbols on any given spin.
The hit frequency of bonus rounds on low-denomination multi-line/multi-coin video slots is much greater. The anticipation of getting into a second screen bonus, or being awarded free spins, has become the most significant attraction of the new wave of games, and the most addictive.
The results of some bonus rounds net players significant wins. Many others are minor awards, or, the worse case scenario, insignificant.
The dilemma players face is magnified because the number of penny games at Illinois and Northwest Indiana casinos has increased dramatically over the past decade.
Game manufacturers are flooding the market with new and innovative platforms that captivate an eager audience with bonus rounds, bonus spins and multipliers.
There's one other rule to follow if you want to keep the fun in your gaming adventures: Attend casinos on your own terms, which means refusing to be manipulated by promotions which are designed to increase your number of visits, or make trips you hadn't planned.
Some properties are very aggressive and quite persistent with direct marketing campaigns that are aimed directly at average recreational gamblers.
Always remember that special one-day-only promotions, giveaways, and cash offers are worthwhile only if you have made plans in advance to go out.
BONUS ROUND-UP
FOUR WINDS: The earning period has begun for the $100,000 “Blaze the Winter Trails” promotion scheduled at all Four Winds Casino destinations on Friday, Jan. 22, from 1 to 10 p.m. (EST). There will be $60,000 in cash and instant credit prizes awarded in addition to four Ski-Doo MXZ Sport 600 Snowmobiles and trailers. W Club members receive one complimentary entry daily now through the day of the promotion by visiting a promotional kiosk at any Four Winds location. Earn additional entries playing slots, table games and live poker.
MAJESTIC STAR: The $250,000 “Biggest Fan Tour” promotion, which is being held every Saturday from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Gary property through Jan. 30, is winding down.
On each day of the promotion, winners are selected to receive $1,000 in free slot play and an official Hard Rock guitar. Each winner will also qualify for the “Biggest Fan-ale” drawing on Jan. 30.
Biggest Fan Kit winners will receive the red-carpet treatment and exclusive swag for a special pre-opening event for Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana. The fan kits include two tickets for two upcoming concert events to be held at Hard Rock Live, $100 in free slot play every month and a complimentary steakhouse dinner for two plus a $200 dining credit. The activation period for guests on promotional Saturdays is 6 a.m. to 8:55 p.m.
In anticipation of the spring grand opening of Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, a “Play & Get” promotion is taking place at Majestic Star on Thursdays from Noon to 8 p.m. for your chance to receive an exclusive Hard Rock Tee.
Majestic Rewards player’s club members must earn 100 same-day points playing slots or table games to receive a ticket at the promotional kiosks redeemable for a T-shirt at the Majestic Rewards Center.
Gallery: Preview of Blue Chip Casino's new health and safety protocols
Blue Chip Casino previews new social distancing measures
Gallery: Blue Chip Casino previews new social distancing measures
Opinions are solely those of the writer. Reach him at jgbrkopp1@gmail.com.