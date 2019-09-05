Casinos in the Region marched boldly this week into the last frontier of state-sanctioned legalized gambling when sports betting became a reality.
Ameristar East Chicago had the honor of accepting the first legal wagers on sports during a soft opening of its sports book in the pavilion last Sunday. The property will follow up with a grand opening today (Thursday) at 4 p.m. with guests of honor Mike “Da Coach” Ditka and former Chicago Bear kick-off return ace Devin Hester on hand.
Horseshoe Hammond unveiled its 5,300-square-foot sports betting venue, The Book, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday. It is one of seven Caesars Entertainment sports books opening during the month of September statewide in Indiana.
Blue Chip Casino, Resort & Spa in Michigan City will be celebrating the grand opening of its FanDuel Sports Book today (Thursday) at 10 a.m. The legendary Chicago Bears linebacker and NFL Hall of Famer Brian Urlacher will be on hand to place the ceremonial first bet.
Sports betting is unexplored territory for a vast majority of residents in the Region and greater Chicagoland area. Apart from brackets for the NCAA men’s basketball championship tournament, squares for the Super Bowl, and fantasy leagues, it’s an entirely new experience.
Wagering on sporting events is an occasional hobby for some, a regular pastime for others, and, as we learned earlier this year from Jeopardy champion James Holzhauer, a professional sports bettor who won more than $2.4 million during a 32-game winning streak on the show, a serious pursuit for those who aren’t afraid to live on the edge.
David Strow, the vice-president of corporate communications for Boyd Gaming, the owner and operator of Blue Chip Casino, Resort & Spa, views sports betting to introduce the entire casino entertainment experience to a new audience.
“The true potential is the opportunity to grow and expand our customer base, particularly among the younger demographic,” Strow said.
Educating a new audience about the mechanics of betting on football, baseball, basketball, and a host of other athletic events, as well as studying the spreads revolving around favorites and underdogs, and understanding the variety of wagering options, will take some time.
Boyd Gaming executives were quick to seize upon the revenue generating potential of legalized sports betting for its existing properties in states around the country. The company worked to secure a national partnership with FanDuel, the largest online sports destination in the country with eight million customers and a presence in 45 states.
In leveraging FanDuel’s technology and related services to operate Boyd Gaming branded mobile and online sports betting and gaming services at its properties around the country, Blue Chip’s FanDuel Sports Book will open with name recognition and an existing customer base of sports bettors.
“There is much more to this new opportunity than introducing sports bettors to the slot machines and gaming tables once they come on property,” Strow said. “We are very proud of Blue Chip and all of the amenities it offers as a spa and resort. What we’re looking forward to is getting them through the door to experience for themselves what Blue Chip is all about.
“Our Spa Blu facilities, the casual and fine dining options, entertainment in the Stardust Event Center, and our Spa Blu and Blue Chip hotel towers, present other opportunities to expand our business as a complete dining and entertainment experience for weekend stays and getaways.”
FanDuel Sports Book is in the space previously occupied by the late-night dining and entertainment venue “It’s Vegas Baby!”. It has a high-profile presence at the entrance to the pavilion, with “The Game” sports bar and grille located next door.
“I think people are going to be very impressed with the design and amenities,” Strow said. “The Northwest Indiana region is a very competitive market, and as such we wanted to create a first-class sports book experience.”
There are five betting windows, 13 self-service betting kiosks, 13 informational video displays on the wall, and 22 television screens. Ample seating throughout the facility completes the engaging environment.
“Sports fans in this market have long enjoyed what was previously available to them for fun, including fantasy leagues and such,” Strow observed. “Now they can have a real stake in the games they watch, which is the next big step ahead.”