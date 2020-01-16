How does "brand loyalty" come into play for gamblers?
For the majority of average recreational players who make occasional trips, it really isn't a factor. But, for people who make casino outings a regular part of their entertainment, loyalty to a particular establishment does play a role.
Encouraging loyalty is a primary marketing activity among casinos, especially in a market such as the Region where competition for the gambling dollar is fierce.
Guests build "equity" on their play through players club cards.
The more visits a guest makes; the more money that is "churned" through the slot machines or at the table games. The more hours that are spent gambling is what builds the equity.
Direct-mail promotions, cash-back coupons and the availability of "comps" are based strictly on the quality of a gambler's play.
Here are some things to take into account when choosing a casino:
• If you're an average player who makes an occasional visit with a gambling budget of $100 or so, your primary considerations should be going to the casino that most appeals to you from a variety of perspectives.
• If you combine a fine dining experience with your visit, you should go where the ambiance of the restaurant, the quality of the food and service and the value for the money you spend are what's right for you.
• If you put a priority on the buffet, the deli or the snack shop, then you should go to the casino that offers what you consider the "best bets."
• If ease of self-parking or the fastest, most-efficient valet service makes the big difference for you, make that casino your destination of choice.
• Last but not least, the comfort level of the casino itself, the availability of the games and slot machines that most appeal to you, and the customer service and friendliness of the employees should play a factor.
At the other end of the gambling spectrum are the "high rollers."
They are welcome with open arms at any casino and likely will be offered dining room comps and, if available, free hotel rooms.
We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER!
Even though a majority of high rollers exhibit brand loyalty, they are capable of generating the highest level of rewards at any casino.
In the middle are players who are semi-regulars. This category includes guests who go gambling as frequently as once a week or at least several times a month.
They are the most vulnerable to the perks that encourage brand loyalty and the people who should be most on guard to avoid falling into traps.
Take the rewards based on play, time, and money that are comfortable for you. It makes no sense to make an unplanned casino trip to collect a $5 cash-back offer if you're going to wind up gambling and risk losing much more.
Neither does it make sense to go to a casino just because a promotion or cash-back offer is scheduled on a specific day. Such offers, with some exceptions, can be the most manipulative.
BONUS ROUND-UP
AMERISTAR: The ongoing Heartland Poker Tour stop at the East Chicago property swings into championship mode today with the start of the $1,650 Main Event scheduled to run through the weekend. The defending champion, Josh Reichard, won $186,812 on last September’s tour stop. This time around tournament officials are hopeful the total prize money for the event will hit the $1-million mark for the first time at Ameristar. Please visit hptpoker.com for the remaining schedule of events. The final table of the Main Event will take place on Monday (Jan. 20) starting at Noon. Spectators are welcome for this televised event.
BLUE CHIP: The Michigan City property’s dedicated live poker room is alive with tournament action this month. On Sundays the Deepstack starts at 1:15 p.m. for a $90 entry fee and late entry and re-entry allowed through the first two blind levels. On Tuesdays and Thursdays, a $35 entry fee will get you in the 6:15 p.m. tournament. There are unlimited re-buys for $20 for four blind levels. On Wednesdays (except for Jan. 25) the 6:15 p.m. tournament requires a $50 entry fee with late entry and re-entry through the first two blinds. The no-limit Omaha rebuy tournament takes place on Jan. 25. Starting at 6:15 p.m., it has a $30 entry fee plus $20 re-buys for four blind levels. The Saturday tournaments, starting at 2:15 p.m., are a $35 entry fee plus $20 re-buys for four blind levels.
FOUR WINDS: The New Buffalo location was in a celebratory mood on Dec. 27 when a guest from Orland Park, Illinois, hit a $519,914 life-changing progressive jackpot while playing a Triple Butterfly Sevens slot machine. In fact, 2019 was a good year for slot players from Illinois at the property. In September a guest from Flossmoor won a $60,143 Lightning Link slot jackpot, and in November a Homewood resident won a $126,000 jackpot playing Triple Diamond Strike. There was similar good fortune for slot players at the South Bend destination in 2019. A trio of slot players from Indiana hit major jackpots in September, including one from Peru, who cashed in for $166,007 on a Cash Wheel; a player from Goshen, who won $68,106 playing Fu Pig; and a Mishawaka guest who hit for $80,000 on a Double Dollar Strike machine.
HORSESHOE: A spectacular Super Bowl LIV party with free admission is being held on the day of the “Big Game” on Sunday, Feb. 2. It will take place in The Venue, the Hammond casino’s recently renovated and refurbished multi-entertainment experience. The game will be shown on a giant 60-foot screen. The first 100 guests will receive a commemorative Super Bowl hat. Early arrivals will have a chance to get their “football squares” and register to win cash and other prizes. There will also be drink and concession specials throughout the evening. Doors open at 3 p.m. with the kick-off set for 5:30 p.m.
MAJESTIC STAR: Watch out for the “Cash Inferno” promotion every Saturday in January from 6 to 9 p.m. Every half-hour until 8:30 p.m. two guests will be randomly selected to Promo Cash. The later in the evening it gets, the hotter the prize. The festivities reach a “boiling point” at 9 p.m. when one guest will hit the jackpot with a $5,000 cash prize. If the grand prize winner has the Majestic Star mobile app downloaded a bonus cash prize of $250 will be awarded. Earn tier-based entries for the promotion and be sure to activate them starting at 5 p.m. on the days of the promotion.
