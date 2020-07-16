Buffalo Chief getting ready to stampede into casinos

Buffalo slots, which were introduced 10 years ago by Aristocrat Gaming, quickly became one of the hottest games on casino floors nationwide and remain just as popular today.
The eye-catching stampeding buffalo, snorting smoke and rampaging full speed ahead while leaving a cloud of dust in their wake, are difficult to resist.
It’s a very volatile game, meaning that you must be prepared to endure periods of losing while waiting for the buffalo to line up across the pay lines for a big score.
It’s every player’s goal to collect three or more gold coins on a spin in the base game to enter the free spins bonus round when the wild “sunrise” symbols morph into multipliers, creating an opportunity for a significant hit.
Once you’re in the bonus round, two or more gold coins on any spin nets you some more spins. If the reels roll your way you can be in for a real treat sitting back and watching your credits build.
The dream result is to collect as many of the raging buffalo symbols as possible left to right across the video grid. Fill the first three columns with a least one buffalo symbol and you’ll hear an audio voice warning “Buffalo!” The symbols at this point come alive in video animation of the stampeding animals.
Aristocrat, which continues to capitalize on the huge success of Buffalo with new iterations of the classic game, is about to unveil the latest theme it has titled “Buffalo Chief”.
They’ve even created a new buffalo head symbol designed in color and features to represent the “chief” of the herd. Some new play features have been introduced, including the addition of more “stacks” to increase winning combinations.
This new theme, which will be introduced to casinos in The Region in the very near future, puts another new exciting spin on the game, similar to what it accomplished with an earlier variation, Buffalo Grand.
Aristocrat Gaming’s Buffalo slot machine franchise, arguably the most popular multi-reel video game in casinos nationwide, continues to build its fan base as each new generation of the stampeding prairie beasts is introduced.
As a matter of fact, the original Buffalo a few years ago was named the top performing casino-owned game in the industry’s largest slot survey.
Buffalo Grand first hit casino floors in Las Vegas in 2016 and has since found a home in all major gaming jurisdiction markets across the country.
Buffalo Grand expands all of the engaging components of the original format into a larger-than-life experience via Aristocrat’s Arc Double cabinet, which was identified by Casino Journal on its most innovative gaming technology products list.
The Arc Double features dual 42-inch curved high-definition LCD touch screens, enhanced graphic capabilities and Aristocrat’s trademarked iChair which submerses the player into an audio and visual experience unlike any other.
How Aristocrat managed to brand a game in which the buffalo is the star attraction is one of the true marketing and engineering marvels in the gaming industry. Other slot manufacturers have attempted to cash in on its popularity with their own versions, but none even comes close to the thundering original.
Aristocrat’s heart-pounding buffalo graphics, game features, bonus round components, and multipliers make the game not only exciting to play but also gives penny slot players the opportunity to win significant monetary rewards.
Buffalo Grand heightens the experience with an expanded 4x5x5x5x4 reel set and the chance to win up to 50 free games in the bonus round. The reel set also gives the multipliers a chance to really get the credit meter ringing.
The highlight, however, is a progressive jackpot that is seeded at $500,000, plus four additional linked progressive jackpots.
Shortly after the game was introduced, four different players hit the grand progressive jackpot during a span of just two weeks for a combined total of more than $2.64 million.
One player notched the Buffalo Grand top progressive jackpot for $502,217.57 at Inn of the Mountain Gods Resort & Casino in Mescalero, N.M. Later that same day, another lucky player won $784,729.93 at Pechanga Resort & Casino in Temecula, Calif.
Three days later the top jackpot was hit for a whopping $796,132.28 at The Palazzo Las Vegas. Then on Feb. 2, another player won on Buffalo Grand at Pechanga Resort & Casino, this time for $552,934.90.
The game’s buffalo playing symbols, bonus rounds, and multipliers captivated players with its high volatility and the opportunity to turn a gamble of pennies into hundreds or even thousands of dollars of jackpot winnings.
Aristocrat has capitalized on its award-winning Buffalo slots by creating not only Buffalo Grand, but also Buffalo Gold, Buffalo Stampede, and Buffalo Diamond, among others, all of which have made their mark on the world casino scene.
A few years ago, the company came full circle by introducing Buffalo as a mechanical reel-spinning game.
It was a bold marketing venture for Aristocrat, which through the years became the industry leader in the most popular video slots in the world.
As reel-spinning slots have decreased in popularity and development over the past 20 years, Aristocrat was hopeful it would be able to capture the excitement and volatility of video slots by incorporating a modern brand of that “classic slot feel” to its new venture.
That’s where its Buffalo franchise comes in. Aristocrat’s first release included Buffalo Thundering 7’s and Buffalo Inferno.
Buffalo Thundering 7’s features traditional 7’s, bars, multipliers, oversize symbols including the Buffalo, and a wheel that gives players a spectacular big-screen stepper experience.
Buffalo Inferno, designed for the higher denomination stepper player, features a mechanical wheel that delivers dollar values and a multi-level progressive.
Meanwhile, look for Buffalo Chief to thunder into town and infuse the popular franchise with even more entertainment.
Opinions are solely those of the writer. Reach him at jgbrokopp1@gmail.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!