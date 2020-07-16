Buffalo Chief getting ready to stampede into casinos

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Buffalo slots, which were introduced 10 years ago by Aristocrat Gaming, quickly became one of the hottest games on casino floors nationwide and remain just as popular today.

The eye-catching stampeding buffalo, snorting smoke and rampaging full speed ahead while leaving a cloud of dust in their wake, are difficult to resist.

It’s a very volatile game, meaning that you must be prepared to endure periods of losing while waiting for the buffalo to line up across the pay lines for a big score.

It’s every player’s goal to collect three or more gold coins on a spin in the base game to enter the free spins bonus round when the wild “sunrise” symbols morph into multipliers, creating an opportunity for a significant hit.

Once you’re in the bonus round, two or more gold coins on any spin nets you some more spins. If the reels roll your way you can be in for a real treat sitting back and watching your credits build.

The dream result is to collect as many of the raging buffalo symbols as possible left to right across the video grid. Fill the first three columns with a least one buffalo symbol and you’ll hear an audio voice warning “Buffalo!” The symbols at this point come alive in video animation of the stampeding animals.