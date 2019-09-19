If you are a betting man or woman, chances are you would have put your money on Caesars Entertainment to create first-class sports book experiences in the properties it operates in Indiana once sports betting in the state became legal.
It’s what you would expect of one of the largest casino/resort operators in the world, with decades of experience developing and operating large sports and race books at its numerous properties in Las Vegas.
The company most certainly delivered with The Book that opened at Horseshoe on Sept. 5, one of seven such venues it has already opened or will open during September at properties it owns throughout the state of Indiana.
In addition to Horseshoe Hammond, Caesars Entertainment will operate sports betting facilities at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino in Anderson, Indiana Grand Racing & Casino in Shelbyville, and Horseshoe Southern Indiana Casino in downstate Elizabeth.
The company’s Fort Wayne, Indianapolis, and Clarksville Winners Circle off-track betting locations will also have sports betting operations incorporated into them.
Horseshoe Casino Hammond’s Dan Nita, who serves as Caesars Entertainment’s regional president, knows first-hand the scope of the project that was taken on to have “The Book” up and running in time for the start of NFL season.
“I’m super excited about the level of interest we have seen at The Book,” Nita said.
“From the moment we opened up the tremendous volumes of guests have surprised me. There is even a lot of ticket writing on non-football days.”
The Book is nestled in 5,300 square feet of smoke-free area adjacent to the escalator that carries guests to the Village Square Buffet and The Venue event center.
The area is comfortable and inviting, with plenty of lounge-chair style seating, electronic information displays, and 16 55-inch screens which, according to Nita, “are enough to have every game televised on a given day”.
“I have observed that The Book creates energy in the casino in much the same way that table games create energy from their central locations on the casino floor,” Nita said. “I would say that 95 percent of the guests watching the Bears play the Packers on the Thursday opener were Bears fans. There was a lot of cheering and high-fiving.”
The Book is conveniently situated for guests to come in, place their wagers, and head home to watch the games. The ambiance also makes it easy to want to stay and take in the action from the comfort of your chair and enjoy the many food and beverage options the property provides.
“Wagering at The Book is connected to our Caesars Rewards loyalty program,” Nita said.
“We have seen a lot of new faces and a lot of new sign-ups for Caesars Rewards players cards.
Sports betting is another amenity we can offer, another way to diversify our guest base.”
The Book operates 8 a.m. to Midnight on Saturdays and Sundays; 11 a.m. to Midnight on Mondays, Thursdays, and Fridays, and 11a.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
There are enhancements planned for The Book moving forward according to Nita.
“We expect to have betting kiosks up and running this week, and ultimately we’ll explore the opportunity to enter the mobile market with the Caesars Sports App,” he said.
BONUS ROUND-UP
BLUE CHIP: “Lightning Link” slot games from Aristocrat are the rage on casino floors nationwide. Their popularity among casino goers prompted the Michigan City property to create a “Lightning Link Lounge” on the casino floor. It features all of the most sought-after Lightning Link games, including Eyes of Fortune, Dragons Riches, Bengal Treasure, Heart Throb, Tiki Fire and Moon Race. There also are Dragon Link games available, including Peacock Princess, Spring Festival, Panda Magic, Happy & Prosperous, Golden Century and Autumn Moon.
FOUR WINDS: A major expansion of the Four Winds destination in South Bend was announced last week by the Pokagon Gaming Authority, which oversees the management and operations of the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians’ gaming enterprise. A 23-story hotel tower will be constructed, featuring 317 rooms including 83 suites. In the plans are a spa, convention center, meeting space, a ballroom, lounge, bar & grill, an outdoor roof-top swimming pool, and terraces with views of the countryside. The entire project will take two years to complete.
HORSESHOE: The Hammond property is teaming up with Caesars Entertainment sister properties Horseshoe Southern Indiana, Indiana Grand, and Harrah’s Hoosier Park for the $1-Million “NFL Pick’em” promotion now through Dec. 29. Simply swipe your Caesars Rewards card at a promotional kiosk starting at 6 a.m. Tuesday to 15 minutes prior to Sunday kick-off to make your picks in the Sunday and Monday NFL games. There will be a $2,000 weekly “prize blitz.” The top five winners with the most correct picks each week will receive a share of $1,500 in free play or Rewards Credits. All guests who participate in the weekly picks will also be entered in the Ultimate Fan Drawings in which five winners will each receive $100 in free play or Reward Credits. There will be a $50,000 “Hail Mary Finale” on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in which Super Bowl LIV tickets, Draft Experience, Super Bowl LIV experience, and more will be the prizes.
MAJESTIC STAR: It’s “Flash Mob Fridays” at the Gary property this month for your chance to dance away with some serious cash. The Majestic Flash Mob will surprise someone on the casino floor every hour from 6 to 9:45 p.m. with Promo Cash for slot players and gaming chips for table players. At 10 p.m. there will be a grand prize drawing among all of the evening's winners for $5,000 cash.