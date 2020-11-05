Cash is king but not in casino gambling's future

FOUR WINDS: Continue to earn entries for the $135,000 “Evoque Extravaganza” promotion which will be held on Nov. 21 at all Four Winds Casino locations from noon to 10 p.m. (Eastern). A Range Rover Evoque will be the grand prize at 3 p.m. and again at 9 p.m. Hourly drawings will be held throughout the day to award $17,000 in cash or instant credit prizes, including $5,000 in cash at 10 p.m. W Club members receive one complimentary entry daily through the day of the promotion. Earn additional entries playing slots and table games.

HORSESHOE: Have you jumped aboard the Hammond property’s free “NFL Pick’em” weekly contest yet? There are over 1,000 chances to score with a share of over $1-million in prizes now through Jan. 3, 2021. The $60,000 in weekly prizes includes $20,000 for first, $2,500 for the second through fifth place finishers, $1,000 for the sixth through 10th place finishers, and 50,000 Reward Credits (estimated retail value $500) for the 11th through 60th place finishers. Register with the “play now” link at caesars.com/horseshoe-hammond. Make your weekly picks for the Sunday and Monday NFL games only. Activate your picks by earning at least one Tier Credit through the gaming week. You’ll then receive your points and be added to the leaderboard. Complete rules are available online at the site.