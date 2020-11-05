Cash is king but not in casino gambling's future

Long before COVID-19, there was talk about economic technological advances paving the way for a futuristic cashless society.
The vision in that monetary crystal ball became clearer once the pandemic set in and forced extraordinary health and safety measures to mitigate the virus’ spread.
The handling of money and its transfer among people all of a sudden became a prime target, essentially accelerating the research and development of alternative methods.
Gaming manufacturing companies, responding to the requests of regulators, immediately went to work on creating cashless operations in casinos where arguably more money is handled by more people more frequently than any other business.
All of the titans of the gaming industry are in the process of releasing their own versions of cashless technology which casino operators are eager to bring on board.
Aristocrat Technologies, Inc. has already unveiled its cashless wagering digital wallet technology in the form of “Resort Wallet” which enables casino guests to place cash on account at the cashier cage, then use their player loyalty card to immediately access those funds on the casino floor.
The company announced a partnership late last month with Boyd Gaming Corporation, whose vast casino holdings nationwide include Blue Chip Casino, Hotel, & Spa in Michigan City.
Boyd Gaming executives decided to pioneer the technology at the Blue Chip, where it is already being utilized on a limited basis.
Both Aristocrat and Boyd will be analyzing the early returns coming from the launch at the Blue Chip. Pending regulatory approvals, the partners intend to expand digital wallet technology to additional Boyd Gaming properties across the country.
The innovative technology’s purpose, of course, is to eliminate the need to handle cash at slot machines or during ticket redemption. It serves to alleviate the immediate concerns of spreading the COVID-19 virus while at the same time experimenting with the impact of cashless transactions.
Blue Chip launched the “Resort Wallet” for use by slot players who, once they have placed money on their account at the cashier cage, can use their B Connected players club card to load and cash out credits on the slot machines they play.
The program will expand in the future to table games, restaurants and all of the other amenities available at the Blue Chip, including Spa Blu.
Boyd Gaming and Aristocrat also have plans to integrate the digital wallet into Boyd’s B Connected mobile app which will create a digital touchless experience for the company’s guests.
“Building on our strategic partnership with Aristocrat, Boyd Gaming continues to add best-in-class mobile cashless wagering and contactless solutions that will greatly enhance the patron experience at our properties,” said Blake Rampmaier, senior vice-president and chief information officer for Boyd Gaming.
Look for cashless technology in slot operations to expand quickly in gaming markets across the country.
BONUS ROUND-UP
FOUR WINDS: Continue to earn entries for the $135,000 “Evoque Extravaganza” promotion which will be held on Nov. 21 at all Four Winds Casino locations from noon to 10 p.m. (Eastern). A Range Rover Evoque will be the grand prize at 3 p.m. and again at 9 p.m. Hourly drawings will be held throughout the day to award $17,000 in cash or instant credit prizes, including $5,000 in cash at 10 p.m. W Club members receive one complimentary entry daily through the day of the promotion. Earn additional entries playing slots and table games.
HORSESHOE: Have you jumped aboard the Hammond property’s free “NFL Pick’em” weekly contest yet? There are over 1,000 chances to score with a share of over $1-million in prizes now through Jan. 3, 2021. The $60,000 in weekly prizes includes $20,000 for first, $2,500 for the second through fifth place finishers, $1,000 for the sixth through 10th place finishers, and 50,000 Reward Credits (estimated retail value $500) for the 11th through 60th place finishers. Register with the “play now” link at caesars.com/horseshoe-hammond. Make your weekly picks for the Sunday and Monday NFL games only. Activate your picks by earning at least one Tier Credit through the gaming week. You’ll then receive your points and be added to the leaderboard. Complete rules are available online at the site.
Opinions are solely those of the writer. Reach him at jgbrokopp1@gmail.com.
