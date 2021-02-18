Casino Scene: A closer look at the economics of playing slot machines

In spite of the fact that there is no strategy for playing slots, it shouldn't deter gamblers from becoming the smartest and most well-informed slot players they can possibly be.
That’s why it’s important to, every once in a while, revisit the economics of playing the games and knowing exactly what we’re up against.
It doesn't make sense to sit in front of a machine, slip your hard-earned money in the bill acceptor, and start playing when you really aren't aware of what it's costing you to play.
There's a lot more to playing slots than gambling your money and hoping for a jackpot. Becoming aware of the economics of slot play and the power of the house advantage is crucial to a complete understanding of exactly what you're up against.
For example, penny and nickel games are often the choice of thrifty gamblers on a budget. In reality, the differences in theoretical cost among the various denominations illustrate that low-denomination games are no bargains.
If the average "hold" (casino win) on the penny slot machines in place on any given casino floor is 10.55 percent, this means that 10.55 cents of every dollar played on the machines is retained by the owner as revenue while 89.45 cents of every dollar played is returned to gamblers as a collective group in the form of winnings.
If you sat down at one of the machines and wagered $1.50 per spin (a conservative figure in light of the max coin capabilities of the penny games) and initiated one play every five seconds, in one hour you will have made 720 plays and invested $1,080. Regardless of whether you won or lost, the theoretical cost to you for that session was $113.94.
You may have hit the jackpot and won hundreds of dollars, or you may have lost your shirt, but the indisputable economic fact is that based upon that penny machine's average hold the playing session cost you $113.94.
What about nickel machines? Let's say you bet $1.35 (another conservative example) on every play and you make one play every five seconds. After an hour you will have gambled $972. Based on an average hold of 10.67 percent, your play (theoretically) will have cost you $103.71.
Again, this is theoretical when applied to any one individual during any given window of playing time. In practicality, you could win, you could lose or could break even. But for players as a collective group, that's what it costs to play.
Now assume you were playing a quarter machine with the average hold set at 6.50 percent. Making a play every five seconds on a three-coin game (75 cents) means you'll gamble $540 in an hour with the theoretical cost to you standing at $35.10.
You can conclude from the above scenarios that playing penny and nickel slots can prove much more costly than playing quarter games. You're betting half as much on quarters per hour as you do on pennies and subjecting yourself to more than two-thirds less in average hold.
If you opt for a two-coin dollar slot and wager $2 a spin every five seconds, you will have churned $1,440 through the machine in an hour. With the average hold standing at 5.30 percent, it would have cost you $76.32.
Or, going the high roller route, how about a $5 machine? Betting five bucks a spin every five seconds for an hour costs $3,600. An average hold of 3.82 percent boils down to a cost of $137.52.
It's easy to see that the size of your bankroll ultimately dictates the machine denomination you select, but it's wise to always be aware of the house advantage and the fact that every single slot machine is a computer-driven gaming device guaranteed to win money for its owner.
BONUS ROUND-UP
FOUR WINDS: The big $150,000 “Own the Road” promotion reaches the finale on Saturday (Feb. 20) when two guests will drive away in Lexus RC 350F Sport coupes. There will also be drawings for shares of $30,000 in cash or instant credit. Hourly drawings will take place from noon to 10 p.m. (Eastern). The luxury automobiles will be awarded at the 3 and 9 p.m. drawings. The promotion is open to guests at all Four Winds Casino locations. W Club members receive one free entry daily through the day of the promotion by swiping their card at a promotional kiosk. Earn additional entries by playing slots, table games and live poker.
HOLLYWOOD JOLIET: Here’s a great exclusive mychoice loyalty program offer that the property is sharing with Hollywood Casino Aurora: Now until April 18, the tier points you earn for playing slot machines and table games will be matched by the casino. For example, if you earn 10 tier points, you’ll receive a bonus of another 10 tier points for a total of 20. Earn 5,000 tier points and your total will be doubled to 10,000 tier points. Open to all mychoice player’s club members. The bonus points will not be activated until the promotion period concludes and will be added to player accounts no later than April 30, 2021.
MAJESTIC STAR: The Gary casino is celebrating “hot tech” during the February cold snap on select Fridays. Activate the entries you’ve earned for your play from 6 a.m. to 9:55 p.m. on the days of the promotion and you’ll be in the running to win a 10-inch Apple iPad in hourly drawings that will take place from 4 to 9 p.m. Stay on for the 10 p.m. grand prize drawing for a chance to go home with a 16-inch MacBook Pro. Please visit Majestic Rewards for complete details.
Gallery: Regionites mask up amid coronavirus pandemic
Roni and Griffin Gold
Alicia Vara
Marzena Poreba
Jason Glisan
Antonio Uribe
Nathan Donaldson
Pat Pullara
Harry Bielawski
Jennifer Nadgerman
Cheryl Smith
Jeannie Pritchard and Bob Frankovich
Elizabeth Castillo-Rivera
Antwoine Johnson
Richard Dvorscak
Mary Kerley
Joseph McCullough
Tiffany Collins
Susan El-Naggar
Debbie Walton Sexton
Danie Collins
Beth Hobbs
Natalie Ladd
Troy and Jennifer McQuen
John Gescheidler
Jessica Trunk
Speros Batistatos
Chris and Teri Grotte
Sean and Kieran Harris
Archie Gallup
Tee Bettelyoun
Christiana Howton
Orville Redenbacher statue
Masked benefactor
Gallery
Opinions are solely those of the writer. Reach him at jgbrokopp1@gmail.com.