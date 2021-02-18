Casino Scene: A closer look at the economics of playing slot machines

If you sat down at one of the machines and wagered $1.50 per spin (a conservative figure in light of the max coin capabilities of the penny games) and initiated one play every five seconds, in one hour you will have made 720 plays and invested $1,080. Regardless of whether you won or lost, the theoretical cost to you for that session was $113.94.

You may have hit the jackpot and won hundreds of dollars, or you may have lost your shirt, but the indisputable economic fact is that based upon that penny machine's average hold the playing session cost you $113.94.

What about nickel machines? Let's say you bet $1.35 (another conservative example) on every play and you make one play every five seconds. After an hour you will have gambled $972. Based on an average hold of 10.67 percent, your play (theoretically) will have cost you $103.71.

Again, this is theoretical when applied to any one individual during any given window of playing time. In practicality, you could win, you could lose or could break even. But for players as a collective group, that's what it costs to play.

Now assume you were playing a quarter machine with the average hold set at 6.50 percent. Making a play every five seconds on a three-coin game (75 cents) means you'll gamble $540 in an hour with the theoretical cost to you standing at $35.10.