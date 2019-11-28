Ameristar East Chicago, which in spring 2018 invested $6 million to move its high-limit room into a dedicated land-based position, has taken the next step by introducing live table games and slots into the pavilion.
Citing an increase in customer traffic in the pavilion in the wake of the opening of the sports book earlier this year, Ameristar’s vice president and general manager, Matt Schuffert, reasoned that it made sense to bring traditional casino gaming closer to sports bettors.
“Since the opening of our sports book in the pavilion on Sept. 1, we have seen a lot of new guests who spend time in the pavilion,” Schuffert said. “It was another opportunity for us to bring gaming on land and put us in a better position to utilize our real estate.”
The grand opening of the new addition took place Oct. 31 and was appropriately celebrated in a Halloween-themed setting. Four blackjack tables and one roulette table were brought in, along with 35 slot machines, which are positioned along the “streetscape” of the pavilion.
The development capitalizes on the hub of activity in Ameristar’s pavilion, created not only by the addition of the sports book, but also Stadium Sports Bar & Grill and Burger Brothers restaurant.
“We have been receiving positive feedback from our guests, who seem to appreciate bringing gaming closer to our sports bettors,” Schuffert said. “With our sports book located in the pavilion, there was a convenience perspective to take into account.”
Under the present schedule, the table games open at 9 a.m. Friday through Sunday, the three biggest days for sports book traffic. Monday through Thursday they’ll open later in the day at 5:30 p.m., however Schuffert did acknowledge that the times are flexible based upon demand. The tables will open with $10 and $15 minimum wagers.
“There is room for expansion,” Schuffert said. “It has been in operation for less than a month, so we’ll see how it performs and move forward from there.”
Sports betting has been a boom for Ameristar. Of the total of $91.7 million wagered at the 10 sports betting locations in Indiana during the month of October, $46.17 million was generated by the East Chicago property. The launch of mobile betting apps spurred the huge showing.
BONUS ROUND-UP:
AMERISTAR: There’s still time to sign up for a MyChoice player’s rewards card and reap some valuable benefits. All new MyChoice members will receive $30 in guaranteed free play and a chance to receive up to $500 in more free play after three visits. When you receive your card, swipe and play over your next three visits and you will earn more free play based upon the tier credits you earn playing slots, table, games and wagers at the Sportsbook. The more tier credits you earn, the higher your rewards. Please visit the MyChoice promotions center for complete information.
BLUE CHIP: FanDuel Sportsbook bettors who placed a money line bet on the Indianapolis Colts to beat the Houston Texans in last week’s Thursday night NFL game received an early Christmas present. Kevin Hennessy, director publicity for FanDuel, reported that all of the wagers were refunded to their Indiana customers, including an odds boost that FanDuel did for Pat McAfee’s radio show. The Colts lost the game 20–17. FanDuel Sportsbook had boosted the odds on the Colts to +350 for Indiana customers. It is part of FanDuel Sportsbook’s “Close Call” insurance in which money line bets are refunded if your team loses by six points or less. The Pat McAfee Odds Boost was refunded to customers that chose it. “It is the first time something special was done for sports bettors in Indiana,” Hennessy said. The FanDuel Sportsbook is located in the pavilion at the Michigan City property.
FOUR WINDS: “Black Friday Fever” is being held at all Four Winds Casino destinations on Friday (Nov. 29) to give guests a head start on the holiday shopping season. The drawings will be held hourly from 5 to 10 p.m. (EST) in New Buffalo, South Bend, Dowagiac and Hartford. The prizes include $250 retail gift cards, $250 in instant credit/free slot play, and $500 cash. Please visit the W Players Club or guest services for complete details.
HARRAH’S JOLIET: The “Big Red Sled” giveaway is back. Weekly Saturday drawings during December will see 16 winners selected every hour from 5 to 9 p.m. to win from a selection of prizes, including electronics and gift cards. All unclaimed prizes will be awarded to one winner at a 9:30 p.m. drawing. Caesars Rewards players club members receive one additional entry for every 25 Tier Credits earned during the promotional period. The 9:30 p.m. finale drawing winner on Dec. 28 will receive all unclaimed prizes and drive home in a 2020 Jeep Cherokee.
MAJESTIC STAR: The $150,000 Land Rover promotion concludes with the grand finale drawing Nov. 30). The names of two guests will be drawn every hour from 5 to 8 p.m. to receive a grand finale key. At 9 p.m. all grand finale key holders from Saturday night and the previous Fridays will have a chance to win the 2019 Land Rover Discovery Sport SE SUV or $1,000 in Promo Cash. Please visit the Majestic Rewards players club center for complete information.
