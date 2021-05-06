Casino Scene: Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana prepares to open next week

HARRAH’S JOLIET: Get a head start on Mom’s big day with the “Mother’s Day Drawings” on Friday (May 7). There will be drawings conducted on the hour from 3 to 8 p.m. when two guests will each win $250 in free casino play or a $250 Macy’s gift card. One winner at the 9 p.m. grand finale drawing will be awarded a $500 Macy’s gift card, a designer gift set, plus all unclaimed prizes (if any) from the previous drawings. Caesars Rewards players must earn one Tier Credit to activate their Tier-based entries on the day of the drawing. The activation period is 2 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in the Caesars Rewards center.

HOLLYWOOD JOLIET: Members of mychoice™ player’s club who are ages 50 and older have the chance to win some bonus money this month in the “Golden Gamblers” swipe & win promotion. Simply earn at least 10 tier points any Wednesday or Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and then swipe your mychoice rewards card at any promotional kiosk to instantly win up to $250 in free slot play.