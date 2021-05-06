Casino Scene: Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana prepares to open next week

When Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana in Gary officially opens its doors to the public on Friday, May 14, a new gateway to hotels and resorts, entertainment, dining, and of course casino play, will be open to residents of The Region and beyond.
Hard Rock International is global, with venues in 69 countries spanning 240 destinations that include owned, licensed, or managed hotels, casinos, Rock Shops™, and cafes.
Your “ticket” will be signing up for the Hard Rock loyalty program and playing slots and table games using your card to earn comp dollars as well as rewards which can be redeemed for entertainment, dining, shopping, hotel stays and more.
In acknowledging that Hard Rock International takes special pride in its food and beverage offerings, vice-president of marketing Joe Branchik noted that the company goes to great lengths to create world-class dining and gaming experiences for all of its guests, including members of the Top Tier of the Hard Rock player loyalty program.
Baccarat aficionados will be taken by the dedicated room that will be home to 25 tables offering their favorite game, an additional gaming pit with more tables, plus a private area that will offer three tables. Adjacent to the area will be the You-Yu noodle bar with a live-action open cooking experience.
No detail has been overlooked for the property’s five dining venues, including Council Oak Steaks & Seafood. Internationally-acclaimed chef Jason Hedin has been brought on board to make certain this fine dining experience taking place amid an open kitchen concept will appeal to all lovers of exceptional food.
“Our guests are invited to watch their meals being prepared over our wood-burning grill which incorporates cherry wood for a unique flavor,” said Chef Hedin, an honors graduate from Le Cordon Bleu who was a protégé of Dan Hunter, named Australia’s “Best Chef” year after year.
Hedin’s experience has also taken him to Four Seasons Chicago, which was his stepping stone to being a part of the culinary team of the world-famous Chef Laurent Gras and the opening of L2o in Chicago for three years.
Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana is accessible from Chicago off of I-80/94 East to Burr Street (Exit 6), south to the first right, west 29th Avenue
BONUS ROUND-UP
AMERISTAR: Starting on Saturday, May 15, the East Chicago property and all participating mychoice™ loyalty program properties, will unveil the most inclusive rewards structure for America’s heroes. The new myheroes loyalty card, designed to show honor and appreciation for the men and women who serve our communities and country, is open to all active-duty military members, veterans, law enforcement officers, firefighters, first responders, and their spouse or companion of their choice.
Benefits include annual tier upgrade to Advantage (or 1,000 tier points), exclusive hotel discounts up to 30 percent, exclusive dining and shopping discounts, designate a myheroes companion, myheroes welcome gift, exclusive myheroes promotions and monthly mychoice casino “play for fun” offer.
To enroll, visit the mychoice player’s club center at Ameristar East Chicago or any mychoice destination player services center nationwide (including Hollywood Casino & Hotel Joliet and Hollywood Casino Aurora in Illinois), and present a valid, government-issued photo ID and supporting documentation to verify military or first responder status.
BLUE CHIP: If you’re looking for the perfect place for a special Mother’s Day dinner, look no further than William B ‘s Steakhouse at The Michigan City resort. The special five-course menu for $140 per couple includes shrimp bisque soup with brioche croutons, Caesar salad, goat cheese crepes, butter poached lobster tail and seven-ounce filet mignon, and chocolate marquis for dessert. Sunday hours of seating are 4 to 10 p.m. Please call 219-877-2118 for information or to make reservations.
FOUR WINDS: The timing is perfect for the $35,000 “Spring Cleanup” promotion exclusively at the New Buffalo destination. The drawings will be conducted on Friday (May 7) from 5 to 11 p.m. (EDT). Festivities kick off at 5 p.m. when two guests will each win $5,000 in cash. Then, every hour, from 6 to 10 p.m., three winners will be randomly selected to receive a $1,000 Lowe’s gift card. The grand finale drawing at 11 p.m. will award a $10,000 cash prize to one guest. Continue to earn entries playing slots, table games, and live poker through the day of the promotion. Please visit the W Club promotions center for complete information.
HARRAH’S JOLIET: Get a head start on Mom’s big day with the “Mother’s Day Drawings” on Friday (May 7). There will be drawings conducted on the hour from 3 to 8 p.m. when two guests will each win $250 in free casino play or a $250 Macy’s gift card. One winner at the 9 p.m. grand finale drawing will be awarded a $500 Macy’s gift card, a designer gift set, plus all unclaimed prizes (if any) from the previous drawings. Caesars Rewards players must earn one Tier Credit to activate their Tier-based entries on the day of the drawing. The activation period is 2 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in the Caesars Rewards center.
HOLLYWOOD JOLIET: Members of mychoice™ player’s club who are ages 50 and older have the chance to win some bonus money this month in the “Golden Gamblers” swipe & win promotion. Simply earn at least 10 tier points any Wednesday or Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and then swipe your mychoice rewards card at any promotional kiosk to instantly win up to $250 in free slot play.
HORSESHOE: Caesars Rewards player’s club members have an opportunity to win an up to 100-times Reward Credit multiplier this month on May 10 or 11, and May 24 or 25. The earning period for the date you choose is 6 a.m. to 5:59 a.m. When you are ready, activate your entries at any promotional kiosk from 8:30 a.m. to 1 a.m. to discover your Reward Credit multiplier. Video poker is excluded from this promotion. For complete details, please visit the Caesars Rewards promotions center.
Opinions are solely those of the writer. Reach him at jgbrokopp1@gmail.com.