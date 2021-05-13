Casino Scene: Hard Rock president Matt Schuffert awaits opening day

Matt Schuffert has had many experiences during his career as a casino executive, but one that has eluded him is opening up a property.

He can scratch that one off his bucket list on Friday.

Schuffert, president of Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, will preside over the grand opening of the first land-based casino in the Hoosier State and the crown jewel of the City of Gary’s business model.

Ground was broken for the development in January 2020, about the same time Americans were first hearing the news about a new strain of coronavirus.

It opens as residents of The Region, eager to get out and enjoy themselves once again, begin to emerge from the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic.

There will be little doubt it was worth the wait once entertainment seekers experience the $300-million development, replete with a stunning casino floor, five restaurants, 1,950-seat showroom, retail outlets and soon-to-open sports book.

Much of what the property brings to Gary cannot, however, be measured in just dollars and cents. The history of the city and its rich musical traditions, the birthplace of the Jackson Five, are woven into the very fabric of what Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana stands for.