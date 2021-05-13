Casino Scene: Hard Rock president Matt Schuffert awaits opening day

Matt Schuffert has had many experiences during his career as a casino executive, but one that has eluded him is opening up a property.
He can scratch that one off his bucket list on Friday.
Schuffert, president of Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, will preside over the grand opening of the first land-based casino in the Hoosier State and the crown jewel of the City of Gary’s business model.
Ground was broken for the development in January 2020, about the same time Americans were first hearing the news about a new strain of coronavirus.
It opens as residents of The Region, eager to get out and enjoy themselves once again, begin to emerge from the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic.
There will be little doubt it was worth the wait once entertainment seekers experience the $300-million development, replete with a stunning casino floor, five restaurants, 1,950-seat showroom, retail outlets and soon-to-open sports book.
Much of what the property brings to Gary cannot, however, be measured in just dollars and cents. The history of the city and its rich musical traditions, the birthplace of the Jackson Five, are woven into the very fabric of what Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana stands for.
“This is a development with strong ties to the community,” Schuffert said. “For a variety of reasons, I am so happy this facility is located in the City of Gary. Mayor Jerome Prince and the city council were with us every step of the way, as were the police and fire departments and all first responders.
“From an employee perspective, through our job fairs we had the opportunity to meet so many residents and to become familiar with local vendors. This is an opportunity for us to celebrate along with the City of Gary.
“A lot of relationships were forged with members of the community during the construction, and now that we are ready to finally open our doors to the public, we’re going to be here to support them in many different ways.”
Schuffert was named president of Hard Rock in September of last year. His long list of credentials in the casino gaming industry, including chief executive at Ameristar Hotel Casino in East Chicago, makes him uniquely qualified to draw a blueprint for success in a market he knows so well.
“It’s my first opportunity to open up a property, and along with it came some challenges that you would expect with an experience like this,” Schuffert acknowledged.
“When I came on board construction was already full-steam ahead, but very quickly I became comfortable with how the property was coming along.”
Not only is the property identifiable with one of the most recognizable brands in the entertainment industry, it is easily accessible off I-80/94 East and within view of approximately 200,000 cars that pass by every day.
“Our location is incredibly strong,” Schuffert said. “Just take the Burr Street Exit 6 south and you’re there. The great access to the property allows us a great opportunity to showcase our brand.
“One of the first developments we have planned once the property is open is construction of an 80-foot-tall marquee sign that will be visible from miles around.”
State sanctioned casino gambling is nothing new to Gary of course. Majestic Star Casino filled that role for a quarter of a century on the banks of Lake Michigan at Buffington Harbor.
“The Majestic Star was incredibly successful when it opened, and it made a lasting impression on the gaming community,” Schuffert said. “But what we’re talking about here at Hard Rock is a true land-based experience, a first for Indiana, and a property that you could pick up and place right on the Las Vegas Strip and it would be right at home.”
Schuffert is keenly savvy about the Northwest Indiana gaming market, but at the same time he realizes the unique dining and entertainment experiences which will be available at Hard Rock are an above average complement to the gaming component.
“I am 100 percent behind our capability to expand the market,” he said. “Our five restaurants and our Hard Rock branded retail establishments will fuel that growth along with our ability to book concerts and other entertainment in Hard Rock Live once that venue is permitted to open.”
In the meantime, there will be no lack of music and live entertainment at Hard Rock. Two stages on the casino floor will be rocking starting opening day.
Two specialty components of casino gambling, baccarat and high limit, are very definitely incorporated into the Hard Rock experience according to Schuffert.
“Guests are invited to experience a dedicated baccarat room with 26 tables that will offer mini baccarat, EZ baccarat, Face Up Pai Gow and Fortune Pai Gow,” he said.
