Casino Scene: Legal sports betting gives March Madness new area of interest

The annual NCAA men’s championship collegiate basketball tournament widely referred to as March Madness because of the widespread interest it generates is drawing special attention this year for two important reasons.
The cancellation of the tournament last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic certainly makes its return a celebration of the beginning of a return to normalcy, but the fact that people in The Region can place legal wagers on the games for the first time makes the games even more compelling.
According to the American Gaming Association, more than 47 million Americans will place bets on the 2021 tournament based upon the fact 74 million more citizens now have the opportunity to wager in legal markets in 14 new jurisdictions across the country since the tournament was last held in 2019.
“The sports betting landscape has changed dramatically since 2019, and as a result, tournament betting has transformed,” said AGA president and CEO Bill Miller. “As consumers formerly limited to bracket contests now enjoy access to legal sportsbook options, they also plan to place traditional sports bets as March Madness returns.”
In an online survey conducted on behalf of the AGA by Morning Consult between March 3 – 5, 2021 among a national sample of 2,200 adults, it was revealed 17.8 million Americans will place a March Madness bet online, up 206 percent from the 5.8 million who did it in 2019. Another 8.3 million will place a bet at a “brick and mortar” sportsbook, up 79 percent from 2019.
Twenty-five states and Washington, D.C. now have legalized sports betting, of which 21 legal markets are currently operational. Another 17 states currently have active or pre-filed legislation to legalize the practice.
March Madness couldn’t have been a more opportune time for Hawthorne Race Course to open the newly remodeled Club Hawthorne in north suburban Prospect Heights, Illinois, earlier this month.
In partnership with PointsBet, Hawthorne now has three retail sportsbooks in operation and its second standalone (non-casino, off-track) venue. It comes on the heels of the PointsBet Sportsbook at Club Hawthorne in south suburban Crestwood, Illinois in January of this year. The flagship PointsBet Sportsbook at Hawthorne Race Course in Stickney, Illinois, opened in September of last year.
BONUS ROUND-UP
FOUR WINDS: A bonanza of 80th anniversary limited edition Jeep vehicles will be given away in separate drawings at all Four Winds Casino destinations on Saturday, April 17. The entry period began March 20 and will continue through the day of the promotion. The Great Gladiator Giveaway will take place in New Buffalo. Drawings will be held throughout the day for a share of $12,000 in cash or instant credit prizes. The grand prize is an 80th anniversary Limited Edition Jeep Gladiator. The “Jeep Journey” will be held at Hartford and Dowagiac. Win a share of $12,000 in cash or instant credit prizes or the grand prize 80th Anniversary Limited Edition Jeep Compass. The Play, Drive, Win promotion will be held in South Bend. In addition to a share of $12,000 in cash or instant prizes the grand prize is an 80th Anniversary Limited Edition Jeep Cherokee. Please visit the W Club player’s card center for complete information.
AMERISTAR: The $1-million MyChoice Tier Point Race promotion is ongoing at the East Chicago property and will continue through April 30. Daily free entries are awarded based on tier level, plus guests may earn additional entries for every 100 tier points earned playing slots or table games. Hourly Saturday drawings are scheduled for April 3 and May 1 from 6 to 9 p.m. Ten winners will be selected at each of the drawings to win $1,000 MyCash. The grand finale for Preferred, Elite, and Owner’s Club guests will take place on May 8.The Top 10 tier point earners from each promotional period will have a chance to win $150,000 cash.
Sports bettors can participate in the $10,000 “Second Chance Drawing” set for Friday (March 26) and again on April 8. Simply make a minimum $25 parlay or a $100 minimum straight bet on any NCAA basketball game from March 18 through March 26, or March 27 through April 8. If you lose, write your name and MyChoice player’s card number on the back of the slip and drop it into the drum outside of Barstool Sportsbook in the pavilion. Ten winners will each receive $500 cash at a Noon drawing to be held on March 26, and another 10 winners will be awarded $500 cash at Noon on April 8. Please visit Barstool Sportsbook for all the details.
HORSESHOE: Two opportunities remain for the Mystery Rewards Credit Multiplier promotion. On Monday and Tuesday (March 29 and March 30) guests at the Hammond property may swipe their Caesars Rewards player’s club card at any promotional kiosk from 8:30 a.m. to 1 a.m. to reveal a reward credit multiplier up to 100-times. On Friday (March 26) the Ultimate Exchange promotion will be held. Caesars Rewards members can exchange their reward credits for a greater amount of free play. Guests will receive one dollar in free play for every 100 reward credits they redeem.
MAJESTIC STAR: It’s your final chance to get in on the March promotional drawings for $250 in free slot play. The “Lucky Green Hot Seat” promotion is being held today from 6 to 10 p.m. Five winners will be randomly selected every hour to win $250 in free slot play. On Friday (March 26) five winners will be selected every hour from 6 to 10 p.m. to win $250 in free slot play plus a St. Patrick’s Day koozie. The entry activation period takes place on the day of the promotion from 6 a.m. to 9:55 p.m. The same promotion will be held on Saturday (March 27) and again on Sunday (March 28).
HOLLYWOOD JOLIET: If you haven’t signed up for a MyChoice player’s club card, there is no better time than now. For a limited time, new members will receive $25 in free slot play just for signing up. All you have to do is provide a valid email address and a membership card loaded with $25 in free slot play is yours. The MyChoice rewards program is in place at more than 35 locations nationwide, including Hollywood Casino in Aurora, Illinois, and Ameristar East Chicago. Please visit Player Services for complete information.
