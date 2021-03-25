Casino Scene: Legal sports betting gives March Madness new area of interest

AMERISTAR: The $1-million MyChoice Tier Point Race promotion is ongoing at the East Chicago property and will continue through April 30. Daily free entries are awarded based on tier level, plus guests may earn additional entries for every 100 tier points earned playing slots or table games. Hourly Saturday drawings are scheduled for April 3 and May 1 from 6 to 9 p.m. Ten winners will be selected at each of the drawings to win $1,000 MyCash. The grand finale for Preferred, Elite, and Owner’s Club guests will take place on May 8.The Top 10 tier point earners from each promotional period will have a chance to win $150,000 cash.

Sports bettors can participate in the $10,000 “Second Chance Drawing” set for Friday (March 26) and again on April 8. Simply make a minimum $25 parlay or a $100 minimum straight bet on any NCAA basketball game from March 18 through March 26, or March 27 through April 8. If you lose, write your name and MyChoice player’s card number on the back of the slip and drop it into the drum outside of Barstool Sportsbook in the pavilion. Ten winners will each receive $500 cash at a Noon drawing to be held on March 26, and another 10 winners will be awarded $500 cash at Noon on April 8. Please visit Barstool Sportsbook for all the details.